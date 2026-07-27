Jennifer Lopez Shares Emotional Message After 57th Birthday: ‘I Am Overwhelmed by the Love’

Jennifer Lopez has performed for millions, but the love surrounding her 57th Birthday left her deeply moved. Days after ringing in her Birthday, Lopez shared a personal statement on Instagram thanking her devoted JLovers for a Times Square billboard and the thoughtful videos they created in her honor.

Getty Jennifer Lopez attends the Celia Kritharioti Haute Couture

“I wanted to take a moment to say thank you for that incredible Times Square billboard and for all of those beautifully thoughtful videos you’ve posted and sent me!!! I am overwhelmed by the love,” she wrote, as per the Instagram story reviewed by EntertainmentNow.

What Did Jennifer Lopez Say to Her Fans?

Lopez told fans she was trying to watch and respond to as many birthday tributes as possible. She also asked for patience from anyone whose message she had not yet seen.

“I want you to know I feel every one and I appreciate every single thing you’ve done. I never take it for granted. Ever!” she wrote.

The “Office Romance” actress went on to acknowledge the care behind each tribute.

“Please know that all the time, the effort and the love that went into all of this is truly felt and it does not go unnoticed,” she added. “I truly have the best fans in the world!!! I love you soooo much… more than words could ever say.”

Lopez ended the note by looking toward the future.

“Here’s to another beautiful year together in our happy era filled with joy, adventure, creativity and love,” she wrote before signing it, “Love, Jennifer.”

How Did Jennifer Lopez Celebrate Her 57th Birthday?

Lopez turned 57 on Friday, July 24, and marked the day with a relaxed Instagram video filmed during a golden-hour drive.

Wearing a white summer dress with a ruched bodice and delicate straps, she smiled from the back seat as her honey-blond hair moved in the breeze.

The video featured audio from Theodore Roosevelt’s 1910 speech “The Man in the Arena,” which celebrates the courage to keep trying despite criticism and setbacks.

Lopez added a message of her own in the caption: “When you keep going it just keeps getting better ✨🥳.”

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday Celebrations in Paris

The birthday post followed several weeks of celebrations with family and friends overseas.

Earlier in July, Lopez traveled to France for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, where she attended shows dressed in designs by Zuhair Murad, Stéphane Rolland and Tamara Ralph.

She also celebrated with her younger sister, Lynda Lopez, and other loved ones. During a dinner at Siena in Paris, friends surprised her with a Chantilly-style cake decorated with berries and torched meringue.

The evening later continued with music and dancing, as reported by People.

Is Jennifer Lopez Ready to Find Love Again?

Beyond the birthday celebrations, Lopez may also be open to a new relationship. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the performer is “happier than ever” and “in a really happy place.”

“She’s open to finding love,” the source said. “She’d still love to meet the right person.”

The insider added that Lopez and former husband Ben Affleck “remain very close,” but described their current relationship as “platonic,” according to Elle.

For now, Lopez appears focused on family, friends and the fans who made her latest Birthday unforgettable. Her wish for the year ahead was simple: more joy, adventure, creativity and love.