The Tragedy That Emboldened Kyle Richards to Make Better Life Choices

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is celebrating a momentous milestone in her life. The actress and reality TV star is marking four years without alcohol, after quitting in 2022.

Kyle took to Instagram earlier this week to talk about how the decision has improved her physical and mental health. She said she is “happy and proud” to still be alcohol free after four years.

She revealed during the season 13 premiere of “RHOBH” that she was seven and a half months sober. “I just really feel like alcohol wasn’t serving me,” Kyle explained in a confessional. “I wanted to do whatever it took to make me feel better physically and spiritually.”

In July 2023, after celebrating one year of sobriety, she opened up about whether it would be a long-term decision. “I never put a time frame on when I would drink again or say IF I ever would,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “All I know is I have never felt better physically or been more clear mentally.”

Why Kyle Richards Gave Up Alcohol

Kyle took to Instagram to write a lengthy post explaining her decision to give up alcohol.

“I wanted to look and feel better during a time where I didn’t feel my best both physically or mentally [and] didn’t feel like I could afford any bad days. People loved when I drank. I was fun! That meant people didn’t love when I stopped. But I didn’t let that deter me,” she wrote.

The mom of three revealed how giving up alcohol allowed her to rediscover herself. “What I wasn’t expecting was a calmer Kyle in spite of going through very challenging times. Something shifts in you even if you aren’t a big drinker. Things that would normally make me feel anxious, I now faced with an unfamiliar calmness. “

She added encouragement to others who may also want to give up alcohol. “I know it’s not easy for everyone but if it’s something you’re considering don’t be discouraged by people that want you to drink for their entertainment. Even well meaning friends. I have plenty of friends who have no desire to give up alcohol. I totally respect that and they respect me.”

Kyle added that she now focuses on feeling good rather than having fun “for a few hours at a party” and then feeling bad the next day.

The Tragedy That Encouraged Kyle To Stop Drinking

Kyle has always been open about the health reasons for giving up alcohol. Earlier this year, she admitted to Bosssticks that a tragedy in her life led to her sobriety.

“It was the timing. I had just lost my best friend to suicide and I couldn’t afford a day feeling depressed. I wanted to feel the best I could, physically. I thought, ‘OK, I’ll just not have alcohol, sugar, carbs for a couple of weeks, take a couple pounds off’—and all of a sudden I felt so much better and I looked so much better,” she explained.

“Two weeks became a month, and one month became two,” and Kyle realized that she didn’t need alcohol to have fun.

On “RHOBH” Kyle admitted that she also enjoyed some of the other side effects that came with not drinking alcohol. “I started dropping weight immediately. It wasn’t just alcohol. I cut all sugar from my diet, and I really thought, ‘Wow, this really makes a difference.”