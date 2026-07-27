CBS Announces Fall 2026 Premiere Dates for New & Returning Shows

CBS has revealed its fall television lineup, giving viewers their first look at when many of the network’s biggest scripted dramas, comedies, and reality TV shows will return. Along with premiere dates for returning favorites like “Survivor,” “NCIS,” and “The Amazing Race,” the network also confirmed the debut of several new series and revealed which shows fans will have to wait a little longer to see.

CBS Fall Schedule

In this big announcement, CBS also shared news that might upset some fans out there, Deadline reported. While “Matlock” and “Ghosts” are both returning for new seasons this fall, they will have to wait for the second half of the 2026-2027 broadcast season to watch them.

In addition, the new series “Einstein” will also be held for the second half. While some shows will premiere earlier, the official “CBS Premiere Week” will kick off on Sunday, October 4, 2026. Check out the full CBS fall 2026 schedule below.

Sunday, September 13

7:00-7:30 P.M., ET – NFL ON CBS doubleheader

7:30-8:30 P.M., ET – “60 Minutes” (Season 59 premiere. The regular 7:00-8:00 P.M. timeslot will begin on Sunday, September 20.

Wednesday, September 23

8:00-10:00 P.M., ET – “Survivor” (Season 51 premiere. The show’s regular 8:00-9:30 P.M. timeslot will begin on Wednesday, September 30).

Sunday, September 27

7:00-7:30 P.M., ET – NFL ON CBS doubleheader

7:30-9:30 P.M., ET – 2026 Video Music Awards (VMAs), live from Los Angeles

Wednesday, September 30

9:30-11:00 P.M., ET – “The Amazing Race” (Season 39 premiere)

Thursday, October 1

8:00-9:30 P.M., ET – “Big Brother” (Season 28)

9:30-11:00 P.M., ET – “The Amazing Race” (This is a one-time only airing in this timeslot, with the second episode airing this evening).

CBS Premiere Week

Sunday, October 4

7:00-7:30 P.M., ET – NFL ON CBS doubleheader

7:30-8:30 P.M., ET – “60 Minutes”

8:30-9:30 P.M., ET – “Marshals” (Season 2 premiere. Regular 8:00-9:00 P.M. timeslot begins on Sunday, October 11).

9:30-10:30 P.M., ET – “Tracker” (Season 4 premiere. Regular 9:00-10:00 P.M. timeslot begins on Sunday, October 11).

Monday, October 5

8:00-9:00 P.M., ET – “FBI” (Season 9 premiere)

9:00-10:00 P.M., ET – “CIA” (Season 2 premiere)

10:00-11:00 P.M., ET – “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist” (Season 2 premiere)

Tuesday, October 6

8:00-9:00 P.M., ET – “NCIS” (Season 24 premiere)

9:00-10:00 P.M., ET – “NCIS: New York” (Series premiere)

10:00-11:00 P.M., ET – “NCIS: Origins” (Season 3 premiere)

Wednesday, October 7

8:00-9:30 P.M., ET – “Survivor” (regular time period)

9:30-11:00 P.M., ET – “The Amazing Race” (regular time period)

Thursday, October 8

8:00-8:30 P.M., ET – “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” (Season 3 premiere)

8:30-9:00 P.M., ET – “Eternally Yours” (Series premiere)

9:00-10:00 P.M., ET – “Elsbeth” (Season 4 premiere)

10:00-11:00 P.M., ET – “Cupertino” (Series premiere)

Friday, October 9

8:00-9:00 P.M., ET – “Sheriff Country” (Season 2 premiere)

9:00-10:00 P.M., ET – “Fire Country” (Season 5 premiere)

10:00-11:00 P.M., ET – “Boston Blue” (Season 2 premiere)

Saturday, October 10

10:00-11:00 P.M., ET – “48 Hours” (Season 39 premiere)

Sunday, October 11

7:00-8:00 P.M., ET – “60 Minutes” (regular time period)

8:00-9:00 P.M., ET – “Marshals” (regular time period)

9:00-10:00 P.M., ET – “Tracker” (regular time period)

Thursday, October 29

9:00-10:00 P.M., ET – “Ghosts” (One-time only, Halloween two-episode special)

Thursday, December 10

9:00-10:00 P.M., ET – “Ghosts” (One-time only, GHOSTSMAS two-episode special)

What are you looking forward to returning or premiering on CBS this fall?