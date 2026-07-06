CBS Fall 2026-2027 Schedule: New & Returning Shows, Plus 2 Must-See Specials

CBS’s 2026-2027 Fall Primetime Schedule is here, and it features a mix of brand-new series, returning fan favorites, and must-see specials.

In April, the president of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, teased what’s ahead for fans this fall.

“CBS broadcasts the most-watched entertainment shows in the country and continues to launch more every season,” Reisenbach said in a statement. “We’ll build on that this fall by expanding the powerful ‘NCIS’ franchise, introducing a new original drama from the creators of ‘THE GOOD WIFE’ and ‘ELSBETH,’ and a new comedy from the acclaimed duo behind ‘GHOSTS.’ This all adds up to another schedule built for launching new hits, scaling audiences, and growing content value.”

CBS Fall 2026-2027 Primetime Schedule

(Note: New shows in Bold. All times are listed in E.T.)

CBS CBSFEST 2026-2027: Fall Schedule

Mondays

8:00-9:00 PM — “FBI”

9:00-10:00 PM — “CIA”

10:00-11:00 PM — “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist”

Tuesdays

8:00-9:00 PM — “NCIS”

9:00-10:00 PM — “ NCIS: New York”

10:00-11:00 PM — “NCIS: Origins”

Wednesdays

8:00-9:30 PM — “Survivor”

9:30-11:00 PM — “The Amazing Race”

Thursdays

8:00-8:30 PM — “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage”

8:30-9:00 PM — “ Eternally Yours”

9:00-10:00 PM — “Elsbeth”

10:00-11:00 PM — “Cupertino”

Fridays

8:00-9:00 PM — “Sheriff Country”

9:00-10:00 PM — “Fire Country”

10:00-11:00 PM — “Boston Blue”

Saturdays

8:00-9:00 PM — CBS Drama Encores

9:00-10:00 PM — CBS Drama Encores

10:00-11:00 PM — “48 Hours”

Sundays

7:00-8:00 PM — “60 Minutes”

8:00-9:00 PM — “Marshals”

9:00-10:00 PM — “Tracker”

10:00-11:00 PM — CBS Drama Encores

CBS’s New Series for 2026–27 Season

‘NCIS: New York’

CBS “NCIS: New York” is coming this fall, airs Tuesdays, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT.



Synopsis: Legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world.

‘Eternally Yours’

CBS “Eternally Yours” will air every Thursday, 8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT.



Synopsis: “Eternally Yours” is a family comedy centered around Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they’ve settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter’s earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.

‘Cupertino’

CBS “Cupertino” will air Thursdays, 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT.



Synopsis: “Cupertino” is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech startup. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley.

‘Einstein’ (Midseason Series)

CBS “Einstein” is set to premiere midseason.

Synopsis: “Einstein” stars Matthew Gray Gubler as Lewis Einstein, the brilliant but directionless great-grandson of Albert Einstein. He spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his reckless antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective (Melissa Fumero) solve her most puzzling cases.

CBS Fall 2026-2027 New Specials

‘Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards’ (November 14, 2026, 8:00-9:30 PM)

CBS “Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards” airs in November 2026.

For the first time in its nearly 40-year history, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will air on CBS. The fan-favorite awards show, which honors the biggest names in film, television, music, sports, and more, will simulcast live from Los Angeles on both CBS and Nickelodeon.

‘The Price Is Right Live’ (December 2026)

CBS “The Price Is Right Live” premieres in December 2026.

CBS is giving “The Price Is Right” a historic twist this holiday season. For the first time in the game show’s 54-year history, it will air live in a special primetime Christmas event.

Hosted by Drew Carey, the broadcast will offer viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look as Carey, announcer George Gray, the models, and the production team race to keep the show on track, resetting games, transforming the stage, and beating the clock.

Contestants will “come on down” to play fan-favorite games, including Plinko, Cliffhangers, and Lucky Seven, before spinning the Big Wheel for a chance to win a luxury showcase.