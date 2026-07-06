Hallmark Actress Sarah Ramos Reveals the ‘Hardest Part’ of Working While Pregnant — And It’s Surprisingly Relatable

Sarah Ramos is embracing an especially exciting season of life, both personally and professionally.

The Hallmark actress, known for her starring roles in “A Kismet Christmas” and “Christmas in Notting Hill,” is opening up about the most difficult part of being pregnant while juggling the whirlwind of press appearances. Ramos has had an impressive but packed schedule all while expecting: she wrapped the final season of the hit series “The Bear” and is celebrating the release of her husband Matt Spicer’s Netflix film “Little Brother,” which she stars in alongside the ensemble cast.

Ramos Compares Doing Press While Pregnant to Going to the Gym

Getty Matt Spicer, Christopher Meloni, Pilot Bunch, John Cena, Ego Nwodim, Eric André, Caleb Hearon, Sherry Cola, Bryce Gheisar and Sarah Ramos attend the Little Brother Premiere on June 18, 2026 in New York City.

During an interview with NewBeauty, the interviewer pointed out that Ramos had been “doing press all week,” which involved “hair, makeup, styling, interviews,” all while she is “very” pregnant. “What’s been the hardest part?”

Ramos responded, “It’s like going to the gym. The hardest part is getting there. Before you start, you’re dreading it…and then once your hair and makeup people are working away, you’re like, this is actually fun. I forget I’m pregnant, and then I see the pictures, and I’m like, ‘Oh. Right. Right.'”

When asked about how Ramos feels about heading into July while “everything is landing at once,” the actress said that she feels, “really grateful.”

She continued, “It’s been an incredibly busy year. We were filming ‘Chicago Med’ and a ‘One Chicago’ crossover at the same time as ‘The Bear,’ all while I was pregnant. Matt, my husband, was in New York working on post-production for ‘Little Brother.’ And honestly, all of that is harder than any press week.”

Ramos explained that “The Bear” has an early shooting schedule: “you’re at set by 5 a.m. to be camera-ready by 7. It’s early!”

“The hard part and the fun part just go hand in hand. I genuinely don’t know what’s going to happen once the baby actually arrives. I assume I’ll be down for the count for a bit. [laughs] For now, I’m just having fun until then,” Ramos said.

A-List Celebs Shower Ramos With Support After She Announced Her Pregnancy Back in May

“Surprise! If you’re not surprised I’m pregnant, act like it!” Ramos wrote in the caption of her May 4 Instagram post. “I have no good photos with the father of my child lol just a ton with the shower guests of honor: @thelabellefoundation puppies available for adoption! ✨✨✨”

A number of Ramos’ Hallmark family responded in the comments:

Rachel Boston wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!!”

Luke Mitchell, who starred in the 2023 original Hallmark Channel romantic movie “A Pinch of Portugal,” added, “OMG!! Congratulations Sarah!! 🥳”

Steven Weber, who has starred in several Hallmark movies like the holiday film “Return to Christmas Creek,” commented an enthusiastic, “WHOOOOOP!”

Jessy Schram spammed a bunch of heart emojis to express her feelings: “♥️💞♥️💞♥️💞♥️💞♥️💞♥️”

Several other famous celebrities showed Ramos some love in the comments:

Elle Fanning echoed Boston’s “Congratulations!!!!!”

“😍😍 congratulations!😍😍” Busy Philipps wrote.

Pauline Chalamet, star of the comedy series “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” commented, “PHOTO THREE MAKES ME SO HAPPY,” referring to a photo of Ramos posing with Caroline Goldfarb, who’s also pregnant. She continued in another comment, “also… i am surprised!!!!!”

“that’s what’s up!! 🐣” Debby Ryan wrote.

Francois Arnaud, from the hit series “Heated Rivarly,” added a simple: “😍”