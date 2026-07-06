Kate Beckinsale Pays Beautiful & Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Her Late Actor Father

English actress Kate Beckinsale has paid a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to her late actor father on what would have been his 79th birthday.

Beckinsale, 52, is the daughter of sitcom star Richard Beckinsale and fellow actress Judy Loe. Her father passed away on March 19, 1979, while her mother passed away last year, on July 15, 2025, at the age of 78.

Richard, who was born on July 6, 1957, was known best for his iconic performances in the British sitcoms “Porridge,” “Going Straight,” and “Rising Damp.” He also appeared in the likes of soap opera “Coronation Street,” and the movies “Rentadick,” “The Lovers!,” and “Three for All.” He died from a massive heart attack at the age of just 31.

“The Golden Bowl,” “Underworld,” and “Total Recall” star Beckinsale took to social media to remember her dad on his birthday.

Kate Beckinsale Poignantly Remembers Dad Richard on ‘Uncelebrated’ Birthday

Kate Beckinsale shared her birthday tribute to her late father, Richard Beckinsale, on her Instagram account with her 5.4 million followers.

Beckinsale, who was just five years old when Richard passed, included a beautiful black-and-white photograph of the pair together. In the picture, in which the young Kate and her dad are embracing, the actress smiles into the camera while Richard looks at her in the most loving and fatherly way.

The actress poignantly captioned her post, “I wonder if all the uncelebrated birthdays of all the gone eventually just fill those left behind like sand,and we just blow away ,into the sea,like none of us were ever here . July 6 1947-March 19 1979.”

Beckinsale’s followers and fans flocked to the comments section of her post to send her their love and pay their own respects to her father.

Beckinsale’s Followers Send Her ‘So Much Love’

Getty Kate Beckinsale.

The comments section of Kate Beckinsale’s birthday tribute to her late father, Richard Beckinsale, is teeming with lovely messages for her.

One of Beckinsale’s followers wrote, “Sending you so much love ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Another follower commented, “Loved your dad in Porridge. Fantastic show, they don’t make them like that anymore.”

A particularly empathetic follower said, “I miss my daddy too, sorry about your loss🙏🏼❤️.”

Someone else wrote, “Thinking of you Kate and of your Dad.. I was only little watching him being amazing, brilliant and shiny on Rising Damp with the other amazing cast members.. his aura and loveable cheeky innocence then, I just remember having a soft spot for Richard since I was small and smiling at his memory ever since especially when those special moments of you together are shared.. take care x.”

“Your dad was fabulous! He shone very brightly in his sadly cut short life x,” said another Instagram user.

Finally, one individual noted, “I was just watching Rising Damp earlier this morning. Such a funny guy amongst a great ensemble.”

We hope Kate Beckinsale is coping with the sad losses of both her parents. Moreover, we wish her father, Richard Beckinsale, a happy heavenly 79th birthday. May he rest in eternal peace.

Both Kate Beckinsale and Richard Beckinsale’s filmography and personal info were courtesy of IMDb.