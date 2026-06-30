Mark Harmon Bringing Gibbs Back Full-Time for ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 3

Gibbs fans are about to get a lot more of their favorite agent. After spending the first two seasons of “NCIS: Origins” mostly behind the scenes as narrator with only a handful of on-screen appearances, Mark Harmon is stepping back in front of the camera in a major way. CBS has confirmed that the longtime franchise star will appear in every episode of Season 3 as a present-day mystery pulls Gibbs back into action.

The Return of Gibbs

On Tuesday, June 30, CBS announced that the “NCIS” alum, 74, would be returning as Leroy Jethro Gibbs for every episode of “NCIS: Origins” Season 3.

Harmon is the series’ executive producer and narrator. He has been part of the spinoff since it debuted in 2024. However, Harmon will be taking on a much bigger role for the upcoming season.

Per the network, Harmon will appear in every episode of Season 3, as a “present-day mystery tied to his ’90s Camp Pendleton days” will give fans an “action-packed story that unfolds all season long.”

Harmon’s Cameos on ‘NCIS: Origins’

While Harmon will be returning full-time to the “NCIS” franchise in the fall, this isn’t his first time returning to the franchise.

He briefly appeared on the series during the 2024 premiere and then again during a November 2025 crossover event between “NCIS” and “NCIS: Origins.” In this prequel series, it follows a young Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the years leading up to “NCIS.”

“NCIS: Origins” is set in the early ’90s and also stars Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez, and Caleb Foote.

During his appearance in November 2025 in the episode “Funny How Time Slips Away,” Harmon was back as Gibbs, who was reflecting on his life and was spending a little time with a pup.

Harmon talked with The Wrap about the episode, saying it was “interesting to be able to reveal a glimpse of how he is living.”

He continued, saying the end result “made me smile.” Harmon added, “ It’s a very short little bit, but the audience will get a chance to know things about him that they don’t know already.”

Season 2 Finale Brought ‘NCIS’ to Life

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It took two seasons, but we finally got to see the formation of “NCIS” in the season finale of “NCIS: Origins.”

During the first two seasons, the series follows Gibbs during his early years with the Naval Investigative Service. This organization would eventually become NCIS.

However, the Season 2 finale of “NCIS: Origins” saw Special Agent-in-Charge Cliff Wheeler lead an effort to rebrand the agency after reports of misconduct involving military personnel threatened its future.

The name of the agency changed from NIS to NCIS, and a stronger emphasis was placed on criminal investigations.

We also got to see another familiar person from the original series during that season finale. Tom Morrow was appointed to lead the newly renamed agency. “NCIS” fans will recognize Morrow as the first director to oversee Gibbs during the original series.

“NCIS: Origins” Season 3 will air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT in the fall on CBS. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Paramount+.