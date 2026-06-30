Elle Fanning’s Enviable Trip Includes Thong Bikinis, Topless Pics, Dreamy Scenery and Romance

Elle Fanning has taken a break from movie sets, industry events and other commitments that come along with her Hollywood career. She is, instead, enjoying the kind of enviable trip that dreams are made of — granted, this is a heavenly real-life respite for the successful star.

Fortunately for fans of the actress, she’s given us a look at her time off in an idyllic location, including what she’s been up to, who she’s with and what she has (and hasn’t) been wearing.

Elle’s Pics Will Make You Want to Book Your Own Getaway

Elle took to Instagram on Monday, June 29, to share a post that gave her followers a glimpse of her recent getaway. Judging by the photos (and one video) she popped up, it’s clear that she enjoyed her dreamy vacation.

For instance, in two pics, she can be seen smiling at her boyfriend, Rolling Stone magazine’s executive chairman, Gus Wenner, and in another image, the couple shares a kiss.

In other photos, Elle can be seen opting to ditch her top while enjoying a pool, and in still more shots, we can see her wearing either a grey bikini top or a polka-dot thong bikini bottom.

You can also get a peek at the idyllic dwelling where the pair appears to be staying, an incredible view from above the scenic location of their holiday and more memorable moments.

Elle’s friends and fans were quick to respond to her post, with Julianne Moore leaving a simple yet sweet heart emoji in the comments, while Lorde wrote, “I love you guys 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨🪢🪽”

Gus also left an emoji in the comments, popping in a “💜”

See Elle and Gus’ Travels, Famous Friends and Red Carpet Debut

This isn’t the first time we’ve gotten a look at the lovely — and celeb-worthy — ways that Elle and Gus spend their time together.

“The actress, who earned her first Oscar nomination for her role in ‘Sentimental Value’ ahead of the 2026 show, has been dating the music executive since 2023,” People noted. “The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands in November of that year.”

The pair then “made their relationship official when they attended the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards together in January 2024 and have been going strong ever since.”

Getty Elle Fanning and Gus Wenner

Indeed, two years after making their red carpet debut, Elle and Gus attended the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 11 of this year.

As for their time away from the spotlight, on August 29, 2025, Gus shared a collection of photos on Instagram that featured himself, Elle and family members like her sister, fellow famous actress Dakota Fanning, and his mother, as well as Mary-Kate Olsen and Fran Lebowitz. He added a caption referencing his girlfriend’s movie, writing, “Sentimental value.”

The photos also show Elle and Gus’ travels to various locations that boast shimmering sunshine, beautiful blue water and breathtaking views. Beyond that, the images show the couple making fabulous memories together.