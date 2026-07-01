Paraguay Soccer Star Tearfully Honors Late Grandfather After Historic World Cup Win

For Julio Enciso, Paraguay’s historic World Cup victory over Germany meant far more than a place in the Round of 16. Moments after helping lead his country to one of the biggest wins in its history, the emotional soccer star fought back tears as he dedicated the unforgettable moment to his late grandfather, recalling the days they spent watching Paraguay matches together and saying he hoped his grandfather was “proud” of him.

A Gift From His Grandfather

After an exciting win over Germany in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, Eciso, who scored Paraguay’s lone goal, gave an emotional interview while talking about his late grandfather.

When talking to reporters in a video shared on Fox Sports, Enciso said, “I remember sitting next to my grandpa. I dedicate this to him. I’m sure he would be proud of me.”

He went on to say that he used to watch the Paraguay national team alongside his grandfather. He said he could “only think of memories of” his grandpa after Paraguay defeated Germany to advance to the Round of 16.

It was a historic 4-3 penalty shootout win, with Enciso saying, “It was a gift from God and him.”

Enciso added, “This is the best day of my life. I can only send a hug to everyone in our country. Surely it is also the best day for each one of them.”

Not only did he thank his grandpa, but he also gave praise to his teammates after the big win. Enciso said, “Honestly, it’s incredible. I had to sub off the game, but they kept going, and that reflected how strong of a group we are.”

He finished his postgame interview by saying, “I send a kiss to my grandpa in heaven.”

Fans React to Emotional Moment

It was a moment that got everyone watching emotional, too. He then went on to have an emotional moment with his wife, Melissa Cardona, while celebrating the big win. Of course, fans were quick to jump on social media and share their thoughts.

One person wrote, “Passion. So happy for them,” while another added, “Grandpa Julio is definitely watching from heaven with tears of joy and a big smile.. Historic Paraguay win,” and another added, “Such a heartfelt moment. They’’re absolutely smiling down on you.”

It was an emotional moment that no one could pass up.

This fan wrote, “Tears, passion, pride… this is what the World Cup is all about. What a story for Enciso,” while another one added, “From watching Paraguay with his grandfather to making history for them. That’s a beautiful full circle moment.”

Sharing the Moment on Social Media

As mentioned above, Enciso shared an emotional moment with his wife in the stands after Paraguay’s win. Cardona is an influencer, and she shared the special moment and some other photos on her Instagram account.

The couple got married on May 29, 2025. They were married at Enciso’s family’s home in Caaguazú, Paraguay.

Paraguay will now play France in the Round of 16. Their matchup will take place on July 4 in Philadelphia.