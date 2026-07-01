Revealed: ‘Harry Potter’ Series Casts Fan-Favorite Character

Details are emerging about an intriguing new addition to the cast of HBO’s hugely anticipated upcoming “Harry Potter” TV series. According to Variety, a fan-favorite character from J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series has been cast. British actor and comedian Peter Serafinowicz has signed on to play Peeves the Poltergeist.

Serafinowicz is no stranger to film and TV viewers. His recent credits include last year’s live-action “How to Train Your Dragon,” Guy Ritchie’s Netflix mob hit “The Gentlemen” and two seasons as the titular superhero in Prime Video comedy “The Tick.” Given his past work, it’s not a stretch envisioning Serafinowicz as the troublemaking, mischievous ghost who proves to be a constant source of irritation for Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch.

Here’s Why Peeves the Poltergeist Wasn’t in the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

Despite being beloved by “Harry Potter” readers, the pesky poltergeist never made it into the iconic film series. That, however, hadn’t been the original plan. British comedian Rik Mayall — who died in 2014 — had actually filmed scenes as Peeves for the first film. Unfortunately, his scenes never made it into the film, sadly winding up on the cutting room floor.

“I did a little bit of filming then I went home and got the money — significant — and then a month later they said, ‘Uh, Rik, sorry about this. You’re not in the film. We’ve cut you out of the film,’” Mayall recalled in an interview. “I was in the film for three weeks, and then they cut me out — but I still got the money.”

As a consolation prize, Mayall was sent tickets to the London premiere. Because he was performing out of town, he gave the tickets to his children. “I hadn’t told my kids that I wasn’t in it yet,” he added. “And they came back and said, ‘It’s bloody good makeup. You didn’t look like yourself at all, dad, it’s really good.’ They thought I was playing Hagrid.”

HBO Alastair Stout, Dominic McLaughlin and Arabella Stanton in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’.

Who’s Who at Hogwarts

Serafinowicz joins a cast that combines talented young newcomers and well-known screen veterans. Dominic McLaughlin stars as aspiring young wizard Harry. He’s joined by Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively. The cast also includes Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid and Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape (although that casting led Essiedu to be hit with backlash from some Harry Potter fans). And while it hasn’t yet been revealed who’ll portray villainous Voldemort, Ralph Fiennes (who played the character in the films) seemingly identified who’ll be taking over the role in the series.

HBO Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Cast as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore is six-time Emmy winner John Lithgow. Having celebrated his 80th birthday last year, Lithgow has admitted to some trepidation about taking on the seven-season role due to his age. “That’s why it’s been such a hard decision,” he told ScreenRant shortly after signing on. “I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

HBO John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

Speaking at a London press event for the upcoming series earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO of global streaming, JB Perrette, didn’t hold back about his enthusiasm for “Harry Potter.”

Harry Potter Will Be ‘The Streaming Event of the Decade’

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“The scope of the production, the detail, meticulousness of what they’re going through and what they’ve built takes theatrical to just a whole different level,” he said (via Variety). “And so when you think of the love of that franchise and what you can do in a series — can go deeper, and tell more of the story, can tell more of the pieces that you didn’t get to capture in a two-hour movie … I really think this is the streaming event of the decade.”

When Will ‘Harry Potter’ Debut?

“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” is set to premiere Christmas Day 2026 on HBO and HBO Max. Filming on the first season has already wrapped, with production on Season 2 currently underway.

