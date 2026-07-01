Wendy Makkena Built a Secret Love Story Inside ‘Sister Act’ Without Telling Anyone

A beloved 1990s classic carried more emotional layers than audiences ever realized. Wendy Makkena, best known for playing Sister Mary Robert in the 1992 film “Sister Act,” has revealed she quietly built a private storyline for her character that no one else on set knew about.

In a recent conversation on the “You Might Know Her From” podcast, she admitted she gave her shy young nun character an unspoken emotional pull toward Deloris, played by Whoopi Goldberg.

“I thought to myself, ‘How am I gonna then justify how obsessed I sort of am with Deloris?’ And then I thought, ‘Well, maybe there’s an attraction.'”

The Invisible Storyline Behind Wendy Makkena’s Sister Mary Robert

As reported by Out Magazine, Makkena portrayed Sister Mary Robert in the 1992 film “Sister Act,” a musical comedy led by Whoopi Goldberg.

On screen, Mary Robert begins as a timid postulant. She struggles to find confidence inside the convent of St. Katherine’s. But everything shifts when Deloris Van Cartier (played by Whoopi Goldberg) enters witness protection and joins the convent disguised as Sister Mary Clarence.

Deloris brings loud energy and confidence, and Mary Robert is drawn to it in a way she cannot explain.

Wendy Makkena later revealed she built a private motivation to support that dynamic.

“It occurred to me that possibly, Sister Mary Robert was drawn to Deloris unconsciously, subconsciously… that there was some kind of attraction,” she said. “And nobody certainly noticed it on set. It was just an internal little secret that I used as an actor.”

“A Secret I Never Told Anyone on Set”

In an interview with the “You Might Know Her From” podcast, Makkena explained she never shared the idea with anyone during filming.

“It was just an internal little secret that I used as an actor.”

As noted by People, she watched the film become a major success without ever discussing that hidden layer. The comedy, music, and uplifting tone took center stage, while her private interpretation stayed off-screen.

How It Shaped Wendy Makkena’s Performance

According to Out Magazine, Wendy Makkena said the idea helped her give Mary Robert emotional stakes. She described it as part of her acting process, and something she needed in order to understand the character.

“Every actor needs to have a secret.”

On screen, Mary Robert slowly changes, becoming louder, more confident and more present.

Whoopi Goldberg’s character Deloris acts as the catalyst for that transformation. But Makkena’s hidden layer gave her performance a quieter emotional undercurrent. One the audience never explicitly sees, but may still feel.

When Audiences Noticed Something Was There

As reported by People, Wendy Makkena only realized much later that viewers had picked up on subtle chemistry between the characters.

She recalled being told about a review from Out Magazine that pointed it out directly.

“‘How come nobody has noticed the sexual tension between Deloris and Sister Mary Robert?'” she recalled hearing.

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, they picked up on it.'”

According to Out Magazine, that interpretation has circulated among fans and critics over time.

“Sister Act” remains one of the defining films of the early 1990s. It is still remembered for its music, comedy, and heart, but Wendy Makkena’s revelation adds a new dimension to the timeless movie.

The Broadway musical adaptation of the 1992 film starred Patina Miller as Deloris and Marla Mindelle as Sister Mary Robert, according to Broadway World.

Watch the musical finale of “Sister Act” here.

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