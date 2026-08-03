Lacey Chabert Shares Emotional Throwback With Her Late Sister That Has Fans Flooding Her With Love

Lacey Chabert is giving fans a glimpse into one of the memories she holds closest to her heart.

In honor of National Sisters Day, the beloved Hallmark star shared a touching childhood photo of herself alongside her sisters, reflecting on the special bond they shared while paying tribute to her late older sister, Wendy. The heartfelt post resonated with fans, who filled the comments with messages of love and support.

Chabert Reflects on a Cherished Childhood Memory With Her Sisters

“I love my sisters so much,” Chabert wrote in the caption of her August 2 Instagram post, featuring a throwback photo of her and her two sisters. “This is one of my favorite photos of us from childhood. Christmas at my Grandma’s house was the simply the best.”

Chabert continued, “Crissy and I miss Wendy so much but she’s forever held so tight in our hearts 🤍 #NationalSistersDay.”

Fellow Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach commented, “Love you Lacey ❤️.”

Fans in the comments were also there for the actress, some even taking the time to write about their own experiences with loss:

“Sisters are our first friends. I lost my second oldest sister May 6 2020 at the tender age of 58. 🕊 I lost my oldest sister December 18th 2023 at the tender age of 64 . 🕊 I miss my sisters, I miss my friends. 😔.”

“Sweet memories are a part of healing over loss and allow us to move forward as you have done so well. Thank you for sharing such sweet memories with us.”

“Lovely words commemorating your sister Wendy… losing a beloved sibling is a life-ling gut punch. May your sweet memories comfort you.”

“@thereallacey This is a very sweet #nationalsisterday post. Wendy must’ve been the best and I think she’d be very proud of you and Chrissy moving forward in her memory. Stay strong and stay blessed. 🤍🙏🏻🫂.”

“Ur beautiful smile shines as bright as all ur beautiful sisters! Siblings are gifts! ❤️.”

Chabert Remembers Her Sister Wendy While She’s Filming in Paris

“Rainbows always remind me of my sister. I love and miss you, Wendy. 🤍” Chabert wrote in the caption of her March 11 Instagram reel featuring a video of a rainbow over the iconic monument Arc de Triomphe in Paris, where Chabert was filming her new Hallmark+ series “Paris Is Always a Good Idea” earlier this year.

In November 2021, the actress shared that her “beautiful sister, Wendy” had sadly passed away.

“Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone,” Chabert wrote in the caption of her Instagram tribute. “We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever.”

She continued, “The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity. Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers. Thank you so much💔.”

In January 2022, Chabert shared a throwback photo and vulnerably opened up about how she was coping with the loss of her older sister.

“I can’t believe it’s been over two months since I’ve been able to hear my sister’s voice. I still reach for my phone ten times a day to text or call her before I remember that I can’t,” Chabert wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “I keep calling grief a journey, because that’s what it’s been for me. It’s been incredibly hard. Some moments I am ok and others I can barely catch my breath because my heart aches so deeply. I miss Wendy with every ounce of my being. I desperately wish I could hug her once more or hear her voice. But when I’m still enough, I realize I really do hear it. I hear it because she’s imbedded in my every thought.”

“We were best friends who also happened to share DNA,” the actress added, writing that her and her late sister “knew each other inside out.”

She explained how she sees her sister in her daughter, Julia, who “has always reminded my whole family of Wendy.”

“We loved each other SO much and that doesn’t just go away when someone is no longer here with us physically. It’s eternal. I know we were truly blessed to share that kind of love,” Chabert concluded. “I realize I’m only at the beginning of this journey and I certainly don’t have all the wisdom, but I know for now I’m doing my best to do what I think Wendy would want me to do. I’m putting one foot in front of the other and making the most of each day. I love you, Wendy 🤍.”