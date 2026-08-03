Beloved Hallmark Hunk Pops Up at ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Convention (EXCLUSIVE)

Longtime Hallmark hunk Victor Webster is no stranger to fan conventions, where rom-com lovers and cozy mystery sleuthers will wait for hours to meet and take photos with the “Hannah Swensen Mysteries” star.

But the tables turned on August 2, 2026, when EntertainmentNow spotted Webster standing in line at the first-ever Dancing With the Stars Convention in Palm Springs, California, blending in with the thousands of fans who came to see their favorite performers from the ABC reality competition. We have a pretty good idea why Webster was there, and it’s sure to make your heart melt.

Victor Webster Has Said He’d Be Willing to Compete on DWTS

EntertainmentNow EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Victor Webster was spotted in line at the DWTS Fan Convention and watching a panel discussion with multiple stars of the show on August 2, 2026.

While reporting from the DWTS Convention, EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle spotted Webster waiting in line for several meet-and-greets, and attending a panel discussion featuring pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Joey Graziadei, with former celebrity contestants Kate Flannery, Amanda Kloots, and Phaedra Parks.

Was Webster there to get autographs and photos with the stars? Not exactly. He was accompanying a teenage girl who was clearly a DWTS fan. We suspect this was Webster’s goddaughter Eden, whom he told EntertainmentNow in June 2025 was the one reason he’d consider competing on DWTS.

He said at the time, “You know why I would do it? I’m not a reality TV guy, and that’s more of a competition show, but my goddaughter wants me to be on that show so badly.”

Smiling as he thought of her, he said, “Like, once a month (she asks), ‘Will you go? Will you go on?’ Like, I can’t just snap my fingers, sweetheart, and then be on ‘Dancing with the Stars!’ But if somebody asked me to do it? For her, I would.”

At the DWTS Convention, Webster patiently waited and held onto DWTS materials they’d received while she joyfully posed with stars. So sweet!

Victor Webster Showed Off His Dancing Skills in Hallmark Movie

Hallmark Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster in “Pie To Die For: A Hannah Swenson Mystery”

If DWTS does come calling, Webster has the fancy footwork necessary — and has already proven he’s a quick study. He had to take dance lessons for a scene that appeared in 2025’s “Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery,” with his co-star Alison Sweeney.

“Ali definitely picked it up much faster than I did,” Webster humbly told EntertainmentNow, adding that they “had a great time doing the scene.” He did acknowledge, though, that freezing in place as he and Sweeney looked into each other’s eyes as he dipped her wasn’t the easiest thing to film.

“You know, I talked with Ali about it the other day,” he said before the movie’s premiere, “and she was like, ‘One of the hardest things was, you know, to look super relaxed and comfortable while you’re, like, laying backwards and being held up and like, you can’t put any stress in your neck.'”

“You see stuff on screen,” he continued, “(but) you can’t compare that to real life. Like, we have to go through a lot to make that look real, right? Nobody holds that pose. Well, maybe somebody on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ does!”