Rob Reiner’s Children Jake and Romy Make Rare Appearance to Honor Late Parents at Dodgers Game (PHOTOS)

Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner returned to a place filled with family memories on Sunday, taking the mound at Dodger Stadium for a tribute that went far beyond baseball. The siblings threw ceremonial first pitches before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Boston Red Sox on August 02, honoring their late parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer-producer Michele Singer Reiner.

Jake and Romy Reiner Throw First Pitches at Dodger Stadium

Getty Romy Reiner and Jake Reiner, children of late actor Rob Reiner, hug after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on August 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Jake, 35, delivered his pitch across home plate, while Romy, 28, sent hers slightly wide. Dodgers outfielder Alex Call and infielder Miguel Rojas served as their catchers before posing with the siblings for photographs.

Getty Jake Reiner, son of late actor Rob Reiner, throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on August 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The ceremony came more than seven months after Rob and Michele were found dead inside their Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025. Their children’s return to Dodger Stadium offered a public tribute in a place closely tied to the family’s happiest memories, according to People.

Dodgers Baseball Was a Reiner Family Tradition

Getty Jake Reiner, Romy Reiner, Rob Reiner, and Michele Reiner attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Rob, the actor and filmmaker behind The Princess Bride, Stand by Me and When Harry Met Sally…, inherited his devotion to baseball from his father, comedy legend Carl Reiner. That passion became one of his strongest bonds with Jake.

The family held Dodgers season tickets for roughly 60 years, Rob and Jake told People in 2023. Father and son also attended games in every American city with a Major League Baseball team.

Getty Special Guests Michele Singer Reiner, Rob Reiner, and Romy Reiner

Jake’s connection to the club began early. He worked as a junior Dodgers broadcaster during high school and now cohosts The Incline: Dodgers Podcast.

“My dad and I talk daily about the Dodgers,” Jake said in 2023. “I’ve got a lot of opinions, and so does he.”

Jake Reiner Says Baseball Keeps His Father Close

Getty Jake Reiner red carpet appearance

In an emotional April essay published on Substack, Jake described the future milestones his parents would never witness, including his wedding and the possibility of meeting a grandchild. He also wrote about waking each morning and confronting the reality of losing them both.

“This truly is my living nightmare,” he wrote.

Dodger Stadium, however, remains a place where Jake can still feel connected to his father. He wrote that future visits would always bring back Rob’s presence, voice and strong opinions about the team.

Jake returned to his baseball podcast in May and explained why the shared passion would continue to matter. “It’s something I will continue to connect with him for the rest of my life,” he said, according to ABC News.

Nick Reiner Remains Awaiting Court Proceedings

Getty Nick Reiner appears with Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene during his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, on February 23, 2026.

The siblings’ brother, Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested after their parents were found and charged with two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple murders.

Nick pleaded not guilty on February 23 and remains jailed without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 15. The case remains pending, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty, according to the Associated Press.

For Jake and Romy, Sunday’s first pitches kept the focus on remembrance. In the ballpark their father loved, the siblings honored both parents through a ritual that had long belonged to their family.