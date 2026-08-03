Popular Hallmark Stars Are Donating Their Cameo Earnings to Fight Alzheimer’s

10 Hallmark Channel actors are coming together and raising money to fight Alzheimer’s.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley founded The Dance Party to End ALZ, which is an annual fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association, and it’s hosted by Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach. But this year, they are joining together with some other Hallmark stars to raise money with an exciting offer for fans.

On August 2, Sarah Drew posted a video on Instagram announcing that she, along with some other Hallmark stars, would be reducing the prices of their cameo videos, and they would donate the earnings to the Alzheimer’s Association. Specifically, Cameo is reducing their commission from 25% to 5%.

Along with Drew, the stars involved are Erin Cahill, Nikki DeLoach, Ashley Williams, Cindy Busby, Taylor Cole, Andrew Walker, Benjamin Ayres, Paul Campbell, and Wes Brown. It will run from August 10 to September 1.

“Do you want a personal @cameo video message from me, @theerincahill @nikdeloach @ashleywilliamsandcompany @cindy_busby @taylorquinncole @awalkk35 @benjaminayres @paulcampbellofficial or @wesbrown225 ? And do you want one for a reduced price? And do you also want to raise money for the #dancepartytoendalz @alzassociation while you do it ? Then YOU’RE IN LUCK! from AUG 10-SEPT 1, my friends and I are partnering with @cameo to raise money for @alzassociation by donating all of our earnings on cameo during that window to the #dance2endalz , and cameo is reducing their commission from 25% to 5%, which means 95% of what you give goes directly to the @alzassociation ! So hit us up. We would love to send you personalized video messages all for a good cause!!,” Drew captioned the post.

“Yay!!!! Thank you for spearheading and grateful to be a part of this 🙏🎉,” Busby commented.

“🙋‍♂️ 💜,” Ayres wrote.

“❤️❤️❤️,” Cameo posted.

“Thank you so much sarah!! Love you!!,” Williams shared.

Fans React To Sarah Drew’s Post

Many fans left comments on Drew’s post, expressing excitement about this offer and the ability to help support an incredible cause.

“This is so exciting, I was just checking your cameo today oh my gosh,” one person wrote.

“omg I love cameos! This is awesome I’m proud of you all! 👏❤️,” another person expressed.

“The best of the best!!!!🤗,” a fan shared.

“This is so awesome!,” another fan commented.

“Love this!!!,” one fan posted.

More About The Dance Party to End ALZ

The Dance Party to End ALZ will take place on Sunday, September 13, 2026, in Los Angeles and is hosted by Williams and DeLoach. This year’s theme is Pajama Party.

“This energetic and inspiring event supports the Alzheimer’s Association’s research grant program, raising critical funds to advance scientific breakthroughs. Grab your fuzzy slippers and sleep masks and come dance the night away as artists perform their favorite hits, all for an incredible cause,” the website reads.

Anyone interested in attending the event can purchase tickets here. There are also add-on opportunities for a photo with Williams and DeLoach. There is also a raffle being offered in which fans can donate 50 for a chance to win a cabin for two on the Cruise for a Cure with Williams and DeLoach.