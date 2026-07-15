Hallmark Besties’ Playful New Video Comes With a Serious Health Warning

When it comes to choosing Hallmark stars that seem like they’d be the most fun to hang out with, Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach definitely top the list. Even when it comes to sharing an important message about the health risks of poor sleep in relation to Alzheimer’s disease, they come at the topic with a joyfulness that’s difficult to replicate.

Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach’s Pajama-Clad PSA

On July 15, the besties posted an Instagram reel showing them dressed in their pajamas and jumping on a bed. They both grin happily as they dive, do cannonballs, somersaults, and even the splits midair. However, the fun scene was contrasted by the serious caption.

“Do you fall asleep fast and wake up at 3am wondering about your life, like me?” Williams wrote. “Do you struggle to let the day go and stay up late cuz it’s your only downtime, like Nikki? Are you getting enough hours but not quality rest? (We’re genuinely curious— let us know in the comments!)”

Pajamas, Tea, and a Fight Worth Having

The post explained that, on July 20 at 6:00 PM CT, they were hosting a webinar on sleep and Alzheimer’s. Registration info can be found here.

“Recent Alzheimer’s disease studies have shown that improving quality sleep is one of the best ways you can lower your risk of developing the disease,” the “Alpine Holiday” star wrote. “Come hang out with us! Grab a mug of sleepytime tea, wear your pajamas, and hop on zoom where we will connect, share information, and fight this brutal disease together. Let’s do this!”

More Ways Williams and DeLoach Are Fighting Alzheimer’s

Besides hosting an annual “Dance Party to End ALZ,” they always seem willing to do whatever it takes to energize the room. Whether that includes DeLoach dressing like David Bowie or Williams disguising herself to pull a prank on Andrew Walker, these ladies’ zest for life is infectious. Even when dealing with a devastating topic like Alzheimer’s, their presence at the webinar is sure to add a ray of sunshine to the room.

Along with the annual dance party, Williams is also participating in a special cruise with her “Jungle Bell Run” co-star Walker. All proceeds from the January 4 – 8, 2027 Cruise For a Cure will go to the Alzheimer’s Association and its research division. Cruise and booking information can be found here.