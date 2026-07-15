‘Pinocchio Unstrung’ Horror Film Debuts New Exclusive Footage

The story of Pinocchio is taking a slightly darker turn.

Most people know Pinocchio as a silly and somewhat naive puppet who hopes to become a real boy in Walt Disney’s “Pinocchio” (1940). The Disney story, however, actually originated from a much more violent and grim version of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi in 1883, which, unfortunately, didn’t end well for the puppet. Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s (who also directed “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”) new film “Pinocchio Unstrung” is releasing in theaters on July 24 and leans in a similar direction to the original, except in this case, Pinocchio isn’t the prey; he’s the hunter.

Exclusive Clip of ‘Pinocchio Unstrung’

On July 14, an exclusive clip of the horror fairy tale was released on X, and fans were reeling. They praised the creepiness, practical effects, and the “nightmare fuel” effect of a childhood story gone wrong. The clip, which is under two minutes, doesn’t have much dialogue, but it accomplishes its most important mission. It sets the mood and tone of the film. The scenery, lighting, and physical puppetry provide the audience with an eerie, murky, and topsy-turvy world where fantasy can become a nightmare at any moment.

‘Pinocchio Unstrung’ Blends Childhood Wonder and Fear

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The official trailer, which premiered on March 2, follows a young and grieving James (Cameron Bell) who receives Pinocchio as a gift from his grandfather Geppetto (Richard Brake) to help him cope with a recent loss. However, influenced by a demented Cricket voiced by Robert Englund (horror icon who also played Freddy Krueger) and a sinister Wood Mother, Pinocchio runs rampant on a grisly killing spree, harvesting human body parts to “make” himself a real boy, just like his friend James, even if he has to take them “piece by piece.”

In an interview with Variety, the director of “Pinocchio Unstrung,” Rhys Frake-Waterfield, stated that “Pinocchio tonally matched my style because there were two routes you could take: a creepy doll like ‘Anabelle’ or more of a campy, crafty and fun route, which is where I decided to go. I’m naturally that kind of director who likes to make things feel fun and kooky. It’s not a film intended to be taken dead seriously.”

For audiences, “Pinocchio Unstrung” won’t be horrifying just because it turns a fantastical childhood character “evil.” It’ll be horrifying because the story of Pinocchio is about drive, power, and autonomy. Those elements are still at the heart of the film, but when turned upside down, it becomes a bloody tale about cruelty, revenge, and greed. As Rhys Frake-Waterfield says in the interview, however, the audience can also expect “goofiness” as well as spooks to keep them engaged. Framed in that light, the film will still retain some of the wonder in Pinocchio’s legend without it feeling too grounded in reality.

One aspect of “Pinocchio Unstrung” is abundantly clear. No matter what fans are searching for the film will be sure to give the audience an experience of both nostalgia and exhilaration. After all, what is more exciting than a beloved childhood character haunting your nightmares?