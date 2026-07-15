Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Menu Was Surprisingly Down-to-Earth

The wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been making waves in the press since they tied the knot on July 3. The bride is a known foodie, so fans might naturally wonder what types of food were served at the event.

Swift and Kelce’s nuptials boasted a 1,000-person guest list with plenty of celebrities and noteworthy performances by Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac. There were some surprise celebrity guests and notable names who did not attend the ceremony and reception, including legendary country singer Shania Twain. While official wedding photos have yet to be released, the venue was transformed into an actual garden and included some New York City hotspots.

The Couple Featured Some of NYC’s Trendiest Restaurants

Getty Workers are seen leaving Madison Square Garden after a reported rehearsal dinner ahead of singer Taylor Swift’s wedding to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Taylor is known for taking her celeb friends out, and the local eats included dishes from Sartiano’s, Zero Bond, Mama’s Too!, Northside Bakery, Schweid & Sons, Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks, and Amick Farms. While some of these names may be unfamiliar to those not local to the NYC metro area, the bride and groom had dishes known to everyone on the menu.

The New York Post reports that the rehearsal dinner was catered by Sartiano’s and included focaccia with whipped ricotta and meatballs with red sauce. It was fancier than the actual wedding fare and also included the viral Caviar Cannolis the restaurant is known for.

Zero Bond is known for wagyu striploin and sea scallops with smoked bacon, although it’s not confirmed that these were served at the reception.

Guests Enjoyed Pizza, Burgers and Philly Cheesesteaks

Unfortunately for fans, Mama’s Too! signed an NDA with the couple and wasn’t able to officially comment on what was served, but the restaurant did confirm that a lot of pizza was delivered. A Us Weekly report says that over 100 pies were ordered and cost Swift and Kelce around $3,000. Mama’s Too! is one of NYC’s most famous pizza parlors and is often visited by celebrities. A global ranking by Time Out also voted it Best Pizza in the World, and owner Frank Tuttolomondo says his pizza has often been used in weddings.

Northside Bakery was spotted at Madison Square Garden that day, and insiders claim that the reception included Pop-Tart desserts and 30 wedding cakes. While the couple did not order from Schweid & Sons directly, the brand was used in burgers served at the summer celebration. The menu was surprisingly low-key for a star-studded event and also allegedly included Philly cheesesteaks from Danny & Coop’s and chicken wings and thighs from Amick Farms.

New Details About the Lavish NYC Wedding Continue to Emerge

New wedding details continue to emerge over the last few weeks, and a surprisingly affordable wedding gift has been revealed, along with Swift’s diamond wedding ring. about when official photos from the ceremony will be posted and have even created an Instagram account. Fans recently got some details on the sweet vows Swift and her new husband, Kelce, exchanged during the ceremony, which brought some guests to tears.