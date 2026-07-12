Kylie Kelce Gives Fans Hope They’ll See Taylor Swift’s Wedding Dress Soon

Swifties are dying to get the insider scoop on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3. Now, insider Kylie Kelce is saying they may get to view photos from the actual ceremony.

The wedding included 1,000 guests, and Madison Square Garden looked completely different, with Swift and Kelce in custom Christian Dior outfits. One of the most widely publicized couples in the world, fans are chomping at the bit to get a glimpse of the official wedding photos, but Taylor’s sister-in-law Kylie says the photos will be revealed in due time.

“Yeah, eventually,” Kylie said to a fan in a video from US Weekly. “You just got to ask back in a little bit.”

She also encouraged Swifties to let the couple focus on their honeymoon.

Inside the Couple’s Getaway at Yellowstone Club

The Daily Mail reports that Swift and Travis have been spotted at the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, where they’re allegedly enjoying part of their honeymoon before a bigger trip planned later this month. The two reportedly want to enjoy their “newly married bubble” for a while. This resort has also been a huge part of their relationship for the last two years, and they’ve visited it several times to create some separation from the cameras.

While the couple has taken multiple trips to the property, no photos of them together have leaked to the press, which makes it one of their favorite spots to vacation together. This latest trip immediately followed their July 3 wedding, and they even used different planes and airports to ensure it would remain private.

The Resort Has Become the Couple’s Favorite Escape

The exclusive private community has also attracted celebrities like Bill Gates, Tom Brady, and Mark Zuckerberg over the years. Having a membership reportedly requires buying property within it, as well as paying a large joining fee and annual dues.

Taylor and Travis also reportedly spent Independence Day weekend there last year, and Kelce was spotted wearing a T-shirt from the resort during a podcast, which was one of the first clues that they’re members. It’s been alleged that they returned in March 2025 and enjoyed skiing and snow tubing with sports broadcasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson.

A series of Instagram photos tipped Swifties off, and one post featured 13 photos, including a snap of the couple bundled up in the snow. While the couple hasn’t officially revealed the Yellowstone Club as a destination, Instagram photos from other frequent visitors show how beautiful it truly is.

Fans Think a European Honeymoon Could Be Next

Getty US musician Taylor Swift and US NFL football player Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and the USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

It’s suspected that the couple may be going on a longer European honeymoon before Kelce begins the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp on July 29, which leaves them little time to jet-set across Europe. While details of their honeymoon are likely to be kept private, fans are incredibly eager , which are expected to be revealed on Instagram in the coming months.