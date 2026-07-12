‘Little House on the Prairie’ Stars Reveal How Taylor Swift Helped the Cast Bond

“Little House on the Prairie” recently made its debut on Netflix, and buzz about the new reboot of the TV classic through the roof.

In this new adaptation of Laura Ingalls’ beloved book series, former “Days of Our Lives” star Alice Halsey plays young Laura, memorably portrayed by Melissa Gilbert in the original NBC drama.

She’s joined by Skywalker Hughes as Laura’s sister Mary, Crosby Fitzgerald as mom Caroline, and Luke Bracey as Pa Charles Ingalls.

In a recent interview with People, the three actresses revealed they have something in common: they’re all huge fans of Taylor Swift.

Alice Halsey Is ‘a Swiftie Beyond Your Imagination’

Netflix Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls ‘Little House on the Prairie.’

According to the trio, they all bonded on the set over their love of Swift. “Listen, I am a Swiftie beyond your imagination,” Halsey told People.

“I absolutely love her. I love all of her songs,” she added. “I think that that was definitely a big bonding thing for us Ingalls. I think that in the show you can definitely see how music is something that keeps us really tight and in real life, that was the same.”

The Swiftie Co-Stars Bonded Over Their Shared Love of T-Swift

Halsey continued by recalling that she and her onscreen sister “immediately bonded over our love of pop and Taylor Swift.”

That was also the case with their TV mom. “Crosby is also a Swiftie,” Halsey said, revealing that Bracey was the only non-Swiftie in the Ingalls family.

“And of course, when we learned that Luke was not super-duper familiar with Taylor, we were like, ‘OK, we’re making you a Swiftie.’ So we forced him to listen to ‘Anti-Hero’ 500 times,” she said with a laugh. “But listen, it’s what we had to do.”

Crosby Fitzgerald Made a Swiftie Out of Her Onscreen Husband

Netflix Luke Bracey as Charles Ingalls, Crosby Fitzgerald as Caroline Ingalls in ‘Little House on the Prairie.’

Also interviewed was Fitzgerald, who elaborated on how she and her onscreen daughters converted Bracey to a the cause.

“He is learning,” she said. “He’s learning and he actually loves it. He gets a real kick out of it and he has fun too. We have our little moments with Luke, but I’m really trying … Last night I was trying to really talk him into watching the ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ documentary. I was like, ‘You’re going to love it.’ And he’s like, ‘Alright, mate, I’ll check it out.’”

When it comes to Swift albums played on the set, Fitzgerald revealed that both she and Hughes “really love ‘Evermore,’” singling out her fave track as “‘Tis the Damn Season. For Halsey, she noted that she leans more toward the “Reputation” album, noting that her “favorite song might be ‘Gold Rush.'”

A Musical Cast

Netflix L-R: Warren Christie as John Edwards, Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls, Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls, Luke Bracey as Charles Ingalls, Crosby Fitzgerald as Caroline Ingalls in ‘Little House on the Prairie.’

Continuing the discussion, Fitzgerald revealed that both Halsey and Hughes are “really good singers,” adding, “They’ll just bust into any of them and we’ll just kind of rock out. I forget what we were doing last season, but this season there’s a whole new album to look forward to.”

Naturally, when that rocking out occurs, it’s a no-brainer that it’s to a Swift song. Halsey recalled that she and Hughes were likely to be “walking around set just belting Taylor Swift” — which wasn’t always appropriate. Luckily, their TV mom channeled her character to exert some maternal pressure. “Sometimes I have mom mode where I’m like, ‘Guys, quiet,’” added Fitzgerald.

