‘Ted Lasso’ Fan Favorite Makes His Real-Life Soccer Debut

Fans are pumped for the upcoming return of “Ted Lasso” this summer, but they won’t have to wait if they want to catch one of the show’s stars engaging in his latest project.

That star is Cristó Fernández, who plays AFC Richmond’s endlessly enthusiastic and relentlessly cheerful Mexican forward Dani Rojas on the Apple TV hit.

Cristó Fernández Is a Pro Soccer Star for Real

Fernández’s latest endeavor, however, is neither a TV show or film, but takes place on a soccer pitch.

Earlier this year, Fernández signed with El Paso Locomotive FC, a second division team in the United Soccer League.

On July 11, reports Deadline, he made his pro soccer debut, playing his first game against New Mexico United. (Spoiler alert: El Paso lost 2-0.)

Apple TV Cristó Fernández in ‘Ted Lasso.’

His character has become a fan favorite on the show, prone to declaring what’s become his catchphrase: “Football is life.”

The character’s philosophy is also part of the actor’s real-life worldview. When Fernández hits the field with his “Ted Lasso” co-stars, he brings a level of authenticity from a lifetime playing soccer.

“Fútbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart,” he said in a statement at the time of his signing.

“I’m incredibly grateful to El Paso Locomotive FC — the club, coaches, staff, and especially my teammates — for opening the doors and giving me the opportunity to compete from day one,” he added.

He’s Chased His Dreams to a Sideline in Pro Soccer

For Fernández, being signed to El Paso Locomotive represents the culmination of a long-held dream.

“This journey back to professional fútbol soccer is about believing in yourself, taking risks, and continuing to chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be,” his statement continued.

“Because as we say in Mexico: hay que seguirle echando ganas (let’s keep giving it our all),” he added. “Siempre agradecido con Dios, mi familia y amistades por creer en mí. Maybe I’m just a crazy man with crazy dreams… so being here with the ‘Locos’ actually makes perfect sense. ¡Vamos Locos!”

Has His ‘Ted Lasso’ Journey Concluded?

Apple TV Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Tanya Reynolds in “Ted Lasso.”

According to Deadline, it’s not clear whether or not Fernández will be seen in the upcoming season of “Ted Lasso.”

That, however, has nothing to do with his responsibilities to El Paso Locomotive FC, especially since production on “Ted Lasso” wrapped some time ago.

The reason for uncertainty over his continued participation actually stems from the new season’s storyline, which sees the title character (played by Jason Sudeikis) returning to Britain from his home in Kansas in order to coach a women’s soccer team.

“Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team,” reads the synopsis of the upcoming season. “Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

When Will Season 4 of ‘Ted Lasso’ Arrive?

The long-awaited fourth season of “Ted Lasso” premieres Wednesday, August 5 on Apple TV.

New episodes will drop each subsequent Wednesday after that.