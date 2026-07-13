Did Sincere & Melanie Win ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8? Finale Results Revealed

Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea have made it all the way to the “Love Island USA” Season 8 finale on Peacock. After weeks of bombshell arrivals, dramatic recouplings, Casa Amor, and America’s votes, the reality TV couple had a chance to leave the villa with both a lasting relationship and the $100,000 grand prize. Did Melanie and Sincere win “Love Island USA” Season 8 tonight? Find out the results below in our “Love Island USA” spoilers.

Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know who won “Love Island USA” Season 8…

Melanie & Sincere’s Fate

Did Melanie and Sincere win? The answer is… NO!!! The results have been delivered, and Sincere and Melanie finished in third place. To find out the winner of Season 8, CLICK HERE!

Melanie & Sincere’s ‘Love Island USA’ Journey

The relationship between Melanie and Sincere took some time to develop. However, by the end of the season, they definitely had become one of the villa’s strongest couples.

Instead of racing into a romance, these two gradually built trust and learned more about each other as the competition progressed.

Like the other couples in the finale, Melanie and Sincere faced several challenges. There were new bombshells that arrived, hoping to steal Islanders away. There were emotional recouplings that forced difficult decisions. Then Casa Amor tested whether their connection was strong enough to survive time apart.

Melanie and Sincere didn’t let those twists derail their relationship. Instead, they continued choosing each other.

They talked through disagreements, worked through moments of uncertainty, and emerged from each challenge even stronger than before.

As time went on, many “Love Island USA” fans started seeing them as one of the season’s biggest success stories. The chemistry between them continued to grow. Their ability to handle adversity helped earn them enough support from America to make the final four couples.

Melanie & Sincere’s Biggest Moments

Throughout the season, Melanie and Sincere created plenty of memorable moments together. Whether it was sharing romantic dates, opening up during emotional conversations, or surviving elimination after elimination, they consistently proved they belonged in the villa until the very end.

Heading into finale night, they were competing against Bryce and Trinity, Zach and Kayda, and Carl and Aniya for America’s votes and the $100,000 prize. Each couple took a different path to tonight’s finale, which makes this outcome one of the hardest to predict all season.

If America did pick Melanie and Sincere as the winners, they’ll not only become the newest “Love Island USA” champions, but also face one final twist. One of them will be tested with taking all of the prize money for themselves, or splitting it with their partner.

No matter where Melanie and Sincere finished, they have already accomplished something impressive by making it all the way to the finale. The relationship between them grew stronger as the season went on. Now, they will get the chance to see if that connection can continue once the cameras stop rolling and real life hits them.

What did you think of Melanie and Sincere’s journey on “Love Island USA” Season 8? Were you hoping they would win it all?