Netflix Eyes Live TV Channels to Boost Viewer Engagement

Netflix may soon look a little more like traditional television.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the streaming giant is considering adding live TV channels. Executives are now looking for new ways to increase subscriber engagement. As a result, they want to keep viewers watching for longer periods.

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The proposed channels would continuously stream movies, TV shows, and other programming organized by genre. Therefore, subscribers could tune in without having to browse through the platform to find something to watch.

Live Channels Under Consideration

The Wall Street Journal reported that the discussions come as Netflix has seen a decline in engagement. Meanwhile, free ad-supported streaming services such as Tubi and The Roku Channel continue to grow.

Bloomberg also reported that several of Netflix’s recently returned series have experienced audience declines. According to the outlet, “One Piece” lost about 30% of its audience in its second season, while “Beef” saw viewership drop by more than 70%.

Some subscribers have blamed lengthy gaps between seasons. In addition, others have called for Netflix to return to weekly episode releases rather than dropping entire seasons at once.

More Services in One Place

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Netflix is exploring the possibility of selling subscriptions to other streaming services through its platform. This move would be similar to how Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV allow customers to subscribe to competing services.

According to the report, services such as Peacock could eventually appear as tiles on Netflix’s homepage. This would give subscribers access to additional content without leaving the app.

Neither the live TV channels nor third-party subscription integrations have been officially announced by Netflix.

Netflix Continues to Expand

While the reported plans remain under discussion, Netflix has already begun broadening its content offerings.

The streaming service has recently expanded its offerings to include live sports and events. It now also features short-form digital content from major media brands. According to a report from Variety published on Friday, the streamer is also in negotiations to acquire Letterboxd, the well-known film review social networking platform.

Beginning Aug. 3, Netflix subscribers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand will be able to watch curated videos from publishers. These include BuzzFeed, Condé Nast, Hearst Magazines, Penske Media, People Inc., and Tastemade.

The lineup will feature content spanning food, travel, fashion, entertainment, wellness, and design. It will also include series such as Architectural Digest’s “Open Door,” BuzzFeed’s “I Draw, You Cook,” People’s “My Life in Pictures,” and Tastemade’s “Struggle Meals.”