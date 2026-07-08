Taylor Swift Receives Multiple Emmy Nominations Days After Fairytale Wedding

As newlywed Taylor Swift enjoys her first few days of married life with new husband Travis Kelce, she has more to celebrate than getting married.

When the Emmy Award nominations were revealed on the morning of Wednesday, July 8, a television project close to her heart received multiple nominations.

Taylor Swift Received 5 Emmy Nominations for Eras Tour Doc

As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, Swift can celebrate her Disney+ documentary series, “The End of an Era,” landing an impressive five Emmy nominations.

The six-part series received Emmy nods for variety special (prerecorded), best directing for a variety special (for the series’ director, Glenn Weiss), outstanding picture editing for variety programming, outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special and outstanding technical direction and camerawork for a special.

Taylor Swift’s Emmy Nominated Series Is a Love Letter to Fans

The Disney+ series, released in November 2025, brought Swifties behind the scenes on her blockbuster Eras tour.

“‘The End of an Era’ is an illuminating docuseries on Disney+ that gives an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world,” reads the Disney+ description of the series.

“In addition, the series features Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Travis Kelce, Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch, along with her band, dancers, crew and family members – offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon,” the description continues.

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The Series Really Does Chronicle the End of an Era

Prior to the series’ release, Swift took to Instagram to share a message with fans.

“It was the End of an Era and we knew it,” she wrote in the caption, accompanying the poster promoting the series.

“We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives,” she continued, “so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

‘The End of an Era’ Was Part of a $100M Disney Deal

In early 2024, Swift entered into a big-bucks deal with Disney that ultimately resulted in her Emmy-nominated series.

At the time, Variety reported that Disney paid Swift a whopping $75 million for the rights to stream her theatrical concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” on Disney+.

That deal reportedly also paid her an additional $25 million for the documentary series, for which Swift had been filming footage throughout her massively successful tour.

Disney Outbid Amazon and Netflix Land Swift’s Eras Tour Projects

When Swift’s people first began to shop those projects around, Disney landed the deal after outbidding competing streamers.

“Netflix and Amazon both made huge offers,” an insider told journalist Rob Shuter, via Substack.

However, in addition to that mind-boggling sum of money, Disney also offered something that is even more important to the singer. “But Disney gave her total creative control and ownership,” the insider added. “They wanted the crown jewel.”

Thanks to that deal, the industry insider described Swift as “the highest-paid artist in streaming” — and now, a five-time Emmy nominee.

“This isn’t just a concert,” a Hollywood executive told Shuter. “It’s the closing chapter of the biggest live event in history. Taylor’s not an artist anymore — she’s an empire. Disney just paid a fortune to be part of it.”





