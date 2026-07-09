‘Days of Our Lives’ Alum Gets Candid About Playing Iconic ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Character & Meeting Melissa Gilbert

“Days of Our Lives” alum Alice Halsey (ex-Rachel) plays Laura Ingalls in the new Netflix original series “Little House on the Prairie”. Halsey has opened up about playing the iconic character that originated and meeting the Hollywood star.

Alice Halsey Calls Melissa Gilbert ‘Supportive’

In an interview with People magazine, 11-year-old Halsey shared what it was like to meet Gilbert, who visited the “Little House on the Prairie” set during filming. Halsey had never met Gilbert before, so it was quite the experience for her.

“Melissa Gilbert came to set one day and we got to meet her and she’s so nice. I ran off and I gave her a big hug,” she gushed.

Halsey went on to add, “I just saw her and I ran to her. I think she’s a really nice person. She was just so supportive. So supportive. It just made me feel so welcomed into the Little House world.”

Gilbert brought Laura Ingalls to life in the hit TV show that ran for nine seasons from 197 to 1983, making her a household name. The Hallmark star also played the character in three television movies that followed after the series ended.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Alice Halsey Opens Up About ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Role

The young actress left “Days of Our Lives” when she was cast to play Laura in Netflix’s version of “Little House on the Prairie”, which is not a reboot. It’s more of an adaptation of the books written by Laura Ingalls Wilder than the TV show.

Halsey was tasked with taking on the iconic role of Laura. Those who watched the young actress on “Days of Our Lives” know she was up for the challenge.

The actress, though, felt a huge responsibility not only to the character but also to “Little House on the Prairie” writer and showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine.

“I think it’s a huge privilege to be able to play this amazing character. She’s been an icon across generations and I feel so honored that I get to play this character and be shown onscreen as Laura Ingalls,” the soap star spilled to People magazine.

Halsey explained that her favorite part of the process was figuring out the character of Laura because there are so many different layers to her. Part of her preparation for playing Laura included reading the books and watching a few episodes of the original show.

“I knew that I had to honor her legacy and her story because she really was an amazing woman, a storyteller, a writer and a hard worker. So I felt a lot of pressure,” she expressed.

Being surrounded by her “Little House on the Prairie” cast members made things easier for the talented star. Halsey feels so grateful to have had the chance to tell the Ingalls’ story with her amazing cast members.

“Little House on the Prairie” also stars Luke Bracey as Pa, Charles, Crosby Fitzgerald as Ma Caroline, and Skywalker Hughes as Mary. The first season follows the Ingalls family as they start a new life on a prairie near Independence, Kansas.

Netflix has already renewed the show for Season 2. All Season 1 episodes are now available on the streaming service.