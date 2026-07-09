Thousands Support Hallmark Star as She Vulnerably Shares Devastating Miscarriage — ‘You Are Never Forgotten’

After years of struggling with infertility, actress Laura Vandervoort and her husband, Adam Coates, were thrilled to be days away from crossing over into the second trimester of a viable pregnancy in the spring of 2026.

But on July 8, the Hallmark star and “Smallville” alum courageously shared that their joy had turned to grief, writing that it had been “two months and nine days” since she suffered a miscarriage 11 weeks into her pregnancy.

Vandervoort, who’s been open about her IVF journey, posted a heartbreaking account of what happened and how she’s doing, hoping to help others feel less alone in navigating their own pregnancy losses.

Captioning a photo of two sonogram photos and pregnancy test strips, she wrote, “I wish more people would have discussions about this as it’s incredibly common yet at the time we felt very isolated in the experience. Keep the conversations going.”

Laura Vandervoort Shares Why Her Trip to the Emergency Room Was ‘Traumatizing’

After several years together, Vandervoort and Coates tied the knot in September 2025, months after the “Melt My Heart This Christmas” actress told her social media followers that they were attempting their fourth and final round of IVF after three years of trying to start a family.

But after they learned they were expecting in early 2026, Vandervoort shared in her July 8 post, “We heard your heartbeat, twice. The second time it was stronger than before. Plans that were made, nursery ideas in my heart, excitement and hope. Fear and love.”

Vandervoort started her post by noting that it “still hurts” after navigating “2 months and nine days since we lost you.” She continued, “Miscarriage loss is a loss. A death that has no funeral and a life no one knew existed but a few.”

“Moving through the past few months has been a challenge in many ways,” the “Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” star admitted. “Every week I know how far along I would have been. Every pregnancy announcement stabs in ways I wish it wouldn’t. Every pregnant woman I see I wonder if that’s what I would have looked like.”

Vandervoort also told her followers that their trip to the emergency room “was made even more traumatizing by a doctor who told us our babies heart had stopped in front of an entire waiting room of people. But we move forward in the day to day activities, like nothing happened. But something did happen… something life changing and devastating for us both. And it’s still heavy. You are never forgotten little one. 💔”

Fans & Famous Friends Are Rallying Around Laura Vandervoort & Her Husband

Vandervoort and Coates were overwhelmed by the amount of support they received within 24 hours of posting their sad news, as over 13,000 people liked it on Instagram and more than 1,300 left comments.

Sharing the post to her Instagram Stories late on July 8, Vandervoort wrote, “The amount of women (and men) that have reached out or commented on this share is immeasurable & solidifies why we shared. There needs to be more discussions so others don’t feel alone. Thank you for your stories & love. Thank you for sharing.”

Vandervoort also shared a post from the Miscarriage Movement, which provides resources and a safe space for sharing. The post said, “1 in 4 women will experience a miscarriage. But most will suffer in silence.”

Multiple Hallmark stars were among those who reached out to Vandervoort, including Taylor Cole, who has been transparent about her own infertility journey. She wrote in the comment section of Vandervoort’s post, “💔 crushing 😞 I’m so sorry for your unbearable heartbreak. Sending so much love and healing in your own time. 🤍”

“A Christmas Angel Match” star Meghan Ory wrote in the comment section, “Oh Laura. This is awful. Sending you so much love”

“Hearts Around the Table” star Kathryn Davis wrote, “I am so very sorry. Thank you for incredible bravery in sharing this journey and heartbreak. Holding you in my heart always ❤️”

“I am so, so sorry,” Ashley Williams commented, adding, “Been there.”

Fans were also grateful to Vandervoort for honestly sharing her experience and grief, including one who wrote, “So sorry @lauravandervoort I too experienced a doctor minimising my loss. Please know you are seen & heard & your pain acknowledged ❤️”