Hop Aboard ‘The Christmas Train’ & Celebrate a Full Day of Holiday Magic Tomorrow on Hallmark Channel — July 10

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Friday, July 10. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Facing her first Christmas without her mother and looking to avoid loneliness, Carly (Grimes-Beech) heads to a quaint town to lead the church choir at Christmas. Once there, Carly meets Matthew (Carmack), a man back in town after serving in the army. As she gets to know Matthew, the choir and townspeople, she stumbles across clues that suggest she may have been brought here for a life changing reason. As the mystery unravels one thing is clear, this journey will teach Carly about true love, learning to trust, and that forgiveness is needed to finally heal.

Starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack and Grace Leer.

“Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas” premiered on November 30, 2023.

‘The Mistletoe Secret’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Aria Eubank convinces a famous travel writer to do a feature story on her beloved hometown, Midway, Utah, it looks like the town’s tourism drop is about to be reversed. However, when the travel guru and his ghostwriter both show up, Aria finds her heart torn between the charismatic but pompous Sterling Masters and Alex Bartlett, the real talent behind ‘Masters of Travel,’ and the man who has genuinely fallen for her.

Starring: Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes and Patrick Duffy.

“The Mistletoe Secret” premiered on November 10, 2019.

‘The Christmas Train’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): From Hallmark Hall of Fame, a journalist embarks on a cross-country train ride at Christmas having no idea this journey will take him into the rugged terrain of his own heart.

Stars Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Danny Glover, Joan Cusack.

“The Christmas Train” premiered on November 25, 2017.

‘A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. She must work with current owner and single dad David, who wants to let go of the past.

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres.

“A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas” premiered on November 7, 2019.

‘Long Lost Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Interior designer Hayley plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.

Starring Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres.

“Long Lost Christmas” premiered on November 19, 2022.

‘You, Me & The Christmas Trees’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.

Starring Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres and Jason Hervey.

“You, Me & The Christmas Trees” premiered on October 22, 2021.

‘The Santa Class’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Kate North (Sustad) finds herself reluctantly taking over her father’s once acclaimed and now struggling Santa School. In the weeks leading up to Christmas and the school’s next session, Kate and her new co-worker Dan (Ayres) discover who they believe to be the real Santa Claus, lost and without his memories after his sled steered off course and crashed near the school. They decide to help him remember who he is by inviting him to participate in the intense Santa training program. There’s a lot at stake this year with Kate’s school needs to best the rival St. Nicholas School or be forced to close their doors, and Nick (Santa Claus) needs to remember who he is, or the fate of Christmas might be at stake.

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Benjamin Ayres.

“The Santa Class” premiered on December 14, 2024.