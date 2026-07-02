Melissa Gilbert Shares Glimpse Into Her Beautiful Country Life: Where Does She Live Now?

Melissa Gilbert is appreciating life’s beauty and celebrating the nature around her. On Tuesday, June 30, the Hallmark actress shared a photo on Instagram of a deer and its fawn running across a tree-lined road. She shared her thoughts on the beautiful sighting in the caption, writing, “Oh how I love where we live.” She also included three hashtags: “#catskills #mamaandbaby #whitetails.”

Most fans already know where Gilbert lives, but seeing her embrace her country life is wonderful.

Melissa Gilbert Embraces Country Life

Gilbert and her husband, Timothy Busfield, purchased an idyllic, rustic cottage in New York’s Catskill Mountains in 2018. Amid his ongoing legal issues, she has relocated to the property full-time, saying goodbye to her apartment in the Upper West Side in New York City.

In 2022, the “When Calls the Heart” actress spoke to People about country living and how she has wanted it since childhood. “I experienced the Hollywood version while working on ‘Little House on the Prairie,’” Gilbert said. “There were chickens, cows, I even had my own horse named Peanuts. I loved playing Laura because I wanted to be like her.” She played the role of Laura Ingalls Wilder from 1974 to 1983.

Gilbert’s home is on 14 acres, and the quiet appeals to her. “This is what I’ve always wanted,” she told People. “I was always trying too hard to fit the mold that someone else wanted. I’m finally happy in my own skin. I’m so grateful and relieved and so much happier.”

Five days ago, a video was shared on Instagram showing Gilbert tending to her chickens. She looks beautiful and at peace.

Melissa Gilbert Says Goodbye to the Upper West Side

On June 23, Gilbert shared a sad update with fans by posting photos on Instagram of U-Haul boxes stacked on top of each other. She has been packing up her home and has left her apartment on the Upper West Side in New York City. She shared a lengthy caption about the decision, the memories she has from this property, and the people she is sad to leave behind.

“So long perfect little one bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side,” she began. “The last eight years here have been so special. A lot of amazing work was done in and around this city. So many theaters and soundstages. So many wonderful dinners with friends and nights out on the town. I’ll miss the walking and our neighborhood, the subway rides, the amazing people I’ve met there and on the streets. This city truly has a pulse. You can feel it in your heart.”

She continued to share her goodbyes, writing, “Goodbye favorite newsstand, bodega, dance studio, and laundry. Goodbye shoe repair, dry cleaners, nail salon. Goodbye sweet neighbors whom we love so much. And a very fond ‘farewell and see you soon’ to our favorite city in the world. I promise we will be back it’s just that right now…..well….you know. Excited to live in our wonderful home upstate full time for a good long while.”

Fans flooded the post’s comment section with supportive messages, sending Gilbert their love.