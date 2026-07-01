Fans Will Fall in Love With Christmas Magic & Royal Romance Tomorrow on Hallmark Channel — July 2

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Thursday, July 2. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘November Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): November Christmas is the moving story of two families, a community, and the idea that Christmas doesn’t have to come just once a year.

This holiday story tells how neighbors come to help a family trying to cope with their young daughter’s illness. The story is narrated by the healthy adult daughter who shares her story with a group of children through a children’s book she has written and illustrated. The father’s (John Corbett) unwavering love toward his sick little girl propels him to come up with a plan to move the clock: pushing up all the holidays. His unlikely ally is his neighbor, a quiet but perceptive farmer (Sam Elliott) who figures out the plan. The two co-conspirators find they have something in common and join forces to bring the little girl and her brother Halloween in August, and Christmas in November, with the farmer enlisting friends in town to join the cause, and by doing so, mending his own old bridges of friendship.

“November Christmas” premiered on CBS on November 28, 2010, as a Hallmark Hall of Fame presentation.

‘Love You Like Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Maddie, a high-powered marketing executive, is on her way to a client’s wedding but her plans are derailed by car trouble. When a fork in the road leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas, an unexpected encounter and a group of strangers that start to feel like family will have her questioning what she’s really been missing in life.

Starring Brennan Elliott and Bonnie Somerville.

“Love You Like Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Channel on December 11, 2016.

‘Christmas at Grand Valley’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Burned out from the hubbub of the Chicago gallery world, artist Kelly returns home to the picturesque Grand Valley just in time for Christmas. Maybe her favorite town’s shining season will reinvigorate her love of art and guide her down her next path. Leo, businessman and all-star dad to his children, struggles to balance his time this holiday season. When he is assigned to review a hotel in Grand Valley for its value, he sees this as the perfect opportunity for a Christmas family vacation. It isn’t long until Kelly and Leo’s worlds collide. As Kelly re-experiences her favorite Grand Valley traditions with Leo and his children, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art.

Starring Danica McKellar and Brennan Elliott.

“Christmas at Grand Valley” premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on December 21, 2018.

‘A Royal Montana Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Overwhelmed by her royal duties during the Christmas season, Princess Victoria of Zelarnia is ready for a change of pace. Looking to decompress in the days leading up to Christmas, she decides to take a vacation to Peaceful Pines Ranch in Montana where she celebrated Christmas as a child with her late father. Upon arrival, she meets her dashing guide Huntley Blaylock who presents her and the other guests at the ranch with a rustic experience that is far from the royal treatment. This Christmas, Huntley must decide if he wants to step into a leadership role and carry on the family ranch’s legacy as his parents, the owners, approach retirement. Unaware of her status as a princess, Huntley puts Victoria through the rigors of a Montana ranch experience. Victoria also plans to help Huntley revive the ranch’s Christmas Holly-Day Dance. Victoria finds herself charmed by both Huntley and this different pace of life. As the two start to fall for each other, things get complicated when Huntley discovers Victoria is a princess. As Christmas approaches and her time at the ranch comes to an end, Victoria must decide if she should return to her royal life or stay in Montana with Huntley and the ranch she has grown so fond of.

Starring Fiona Gubelmann and Warren Christie.

“A Royal Montana Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Channel on October 18, 2025.

‘A Castle of Our Own’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When an overworked architect takes an unexpected summer trip, a sandcastle contest and a contractor help her reconnect with her daughter, rediscover joy, and find love she never saw coming.

Starring Brennan Elliott and Erica Cerra.

“A Castle of Our Own” premiered on Hallmark Channel on June 27, 2026.

‘Rocky Mountain Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Sarah Davis heads to her uncle’s struggling ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a recent breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, an entitled Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. As Sarah and Graham start to bond, Sarah may get more for Christmas than she bargained for.

Stars Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth, and Treat Williams.

“Rocky Mountain Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on December 22, 2017.