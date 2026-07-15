Hallmark+ Spotlights Hilarious ‘Christmas at Sea’ Showdown Between Tyler Hynes’ Co-Stars

Tyler Hynes has worked with plenty of Hallmark stars over the years, but apparently asking him to choose favorites just wasn’t going to happen.

The latest episode of Hallmark+’s “Christmas at Sea“ features one of the funniest moments from the 2025 Hallmark Christmas Cruise after Hynes refuses to take sides between his “The Groomsmen” co-stars and his “Three Wise Men” co-stars. Yep, instead of picking one group over the other, the actors settled things with a go-kart race to determine who would “win” Hynes.

Honestly, it seems like everyone leaned into the joke, and that’s exactly what makes the moment so entertaining. Fans who weren’t able to attend the cruise are finally getting to see how it all played out now that Hallmark+ is releasing the event as Season 2 of its streaming series.

Tyler Hynes Lets His Hallmark Friends Settle the Debate

As seen above, Hallmark+ shared a photo on Instagram showing Hynes getting ready for the race.

Representing “The Groomsmen” were Jonathan Bennett and B.J. Britt, while Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker raced on behalf of the “Three Wise Men” movies. Since Hynes wouldn’t choose between the two groups, the friendly competition became the deciding factor. And no, we won’t spoil who won.

Hallmark+ captioned the post:

“Groomsmen vs. Wisemen. The competition is fierce on the Hallmark Christmas Cruise! 🏁 The newest episode of #ChristmasAtSea is now streaming on Hallmark+!”

The race originally took place during the 2025 Hallmark Christmas Cruise, which sailed from November 6 through November 10. While cruise guests got to witness the competition in person, fans at home are now getting the chance to watch it unfold through “Christmas at Sea.”

Let’s be real, this is exactly the kind of content Hallmark fans love. Watching favorite actors interact outside of their movies is always fun, and it seems like this playful rivalry had everyone laughing from start to finish.

Fans May Have Already Seen a Glimpse of the Race

This isn’t actually the first time fans have caught a glimpse of the go-kart showdown.

Back in June 2026, Hynes shared a series of fan-recorded videos from the 2025 Hallmark Christmas Cruise on Instagram. One of those clips featured the same race that’s now included in “Christmas at Sea.”

His caption simply read:

“Wouldn’t rather be on a boat with anyone else 🤍”

Honestly, it seems like the videos only scratched the surface of what happened during the cruise. Now viewers get to see the full story behind one of the event’s funniest moments instead of just a few short clips.

Yep, Hynes has always appeared to have a close friendship with many of his Hallmark co-stars, so seeing them joking around together off-screen feels just as natural as watching them share scenes in one of the network’s movies.

Tyler Hynes Continues Adding to His Hallmark Resume

Hallmark Tyler Hynes for Hallmark’s “I’ll Be Seeing You” in 2026

While “Christmas at Sea” is giving fans a chance to relive memories from late 2025, Hynes has continued staying busy with new Hallmark projects.

Most recently, he starred alongside Stacey Farber in the 2026 Hallmark movie “I’ll Be Seeing You.” Before that, he appeared in the 2025 film “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story,” which starred Holland Roden and Matthew Daddario.

If the latest episode of “Christmas at Sea” leaves viewers wanting more, there’s an easy way to revisit the movies that inspired the competition. Both “The Groomsmen” trilogy and the “Three Wise Men” trilogy are currently streaming on Hallmark+.

Let’s be real, Hallmark has built something special by bringing its stars together outside of scripted movies, and this race is a perfect example of why fans keep coming back. Honestly, it seems like everyone involved was simply having a great time, and that energy comes through on screen.

Fans can catch Season 2 of Hallmark+’s “Christmas at Sea” on Hallmark+.