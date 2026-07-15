MGM Studios Is Bringing Sylvester Stallone’s Origin Story to the Silver Screen

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most iconic and recognizable actors of the modern day. He acted in a plethora of iconic action films, brushing elbows with similar actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jason Statham. Today, Stallone is a beloved household name, but that wasn’t always the case. Like many actors, Stallone began as nothing more than a desperate man with a dream.

Before writing Rocky, Stallone was the farthest thing from an actual actor. However, he had a dream and he wouldn’t let anyone stop him from bringing his story to life. This story is now a feature film, set to release this November. The first trailer dropped recently, causing fans of the iconic film to react to the news en masse.

The Movie Follows a Young Stallone as He Desperately Chases His Dream

Stallone has shared his story since he first found success, so its no surprise someone eventually made a movie out of the iconic process. His tale is the epitome of “zero to hero,” just like the incredible character he created. The movie will probably be a heartwarming about self perseverance despite the negative odds. Although there is no telling how much the film could be embellished, given Stallone isn’t officially involved in the project in any capacity.

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Anthony Ippolito’s Stallone impression is spot-on. He speaks exactly like the young actor to the point that some fans assumed there was AI used within the film. Thankfully, Ippolito just happens to look and can sound exactly like young Stallone. The resemblance is almost uncanny. This similarity, paired with Ippolito’s on-screen chemistry with Stephan James’ Carl Weathers, is two of the films greatest talking points.

Some fans argue the film shouldn’t be made without Stallone’s involvement. Yet, the actor clearly has no issue with the movie itself. Hopefully, the actor has the opportunity to tell the story on his own at a later date. It’s entirely possible Stallone would take a different spin on the film, but what MGM Studios is producing is a wonderful placeholder.

One of the World’s Greatest Action Actors Wouldn’t Exist Without ‘Rocky’

It is no small claim to say that one of the greatest action stars simply wouldn’t exist without “Rocky.” The movie is easily one of the most well-known boxing films of all time, and completely redefined the genre. The trailer looks absolutely incredible and could show many iconic behind-the-scenes moments that Stallone has hinted at over the years.

Getty Sylvester Stallone at film festival.

Since Stallone isn’t involved, the feature film will likely be an extremely objective take on the entire project. Some scenes and aspects of the film will obviously be embellished, but the film will likely be as grounded as possible. The action actor has been telling parts of the story since he first found success, but this is the first time the entire tale has been compiled in a movie. If the movie finds success, it may inspire Stallone to tell his story his own way.

Ultimately, only time will tell to see if ‘I Play Rocky’ can meet fan expectations. Not only does it feature one of the most beloved film franchises of all time, but it depicts one of America’s favorite action actors without his supervision. This is an incredibly risky move, but if MGM manages to pull it off, it could lead to an entirely new wave of celebrity origin films.