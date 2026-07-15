Dee Valladares Gets Caught in a ‘Big Brother 28’ Love Triangle After Holding Hands With Barrett on Live Feeds

Relationships are beginning to form inside the “Big Brother 28” house, and one connection has quickly become a favorite topic among live feed viewers. During the opening days of the game, Survivor winner, Dee Valladares and Barrett Pfeiffer have spent increasing amounts of time together, with fans taking notice of their playful conversations and growing chemistry. One moment in particular drew attention after the pair folded hands while talking, prompting viewers to wonder whether the relationship could develop into something more than a strategic alliance.

Barrett has also spoken openly on the live feeds about his interest in Dee, describing her as his “dream girl.” As a longtime reality television fan, Barrett has shared that he was already familiar with Dee before entering the house, adding another layer to their budding connection.

While it remains to be seen whether the relationship will impact gameplay, their interactions have already become one of the most talked-about storylines of the season’s first week.

Dee and Barrett’s Chemistry Has Live Feed Viewers Talking

Although alliances often dominate the early days of “Big Brother,” personal connections can become just as important.

Dee and Barrett have repeatedly found themselves spending time together, and viewers have watched their conversations become increasingly comfortable. Their hand-holding moment quickly spread among fans following the live feeds, with many interpreting it as a sign that the pair shares genuine chemistry.

Barrett has only added to the speculation by calling Dee his “dream girl” during conversations inside the house. He also revealed that he followed reality television before joining “Big Brother,” making the opportunity to compete alongside Dee even more meaningful.

Whether their relationship evolves into a full-fledged showmance or remains a close friendship could have major strategic implications. Strong duos often become valuable allies, but they can also draw attention from other houseguests who see them as a voting pair.

Jason de Puy’s Flirting Led to a Funny Live Feed Moment

Another memorable interaction involved Jason de Puy, whose playful conversations with Barrett became a talking point among live feed viewers.

Jason spent time flirting with Barrett in the house, leading some fans to speculate about Barrett’s reaction. During a later conversation on the live feeds, Barrett clarified that he is straight, putting any questions about his romantic interests to rest.

The exchange quickly became one of the lighter moments from the opening week, with viewers enjoying the good-natured interactions between the houseguests. It also highlighted how quickly personalities begin to emerge once contestants settle into life inside the “Big Brother” house.

Early conversations often help fans understand the social dynamics at play, even when they have little impact on the overall strategy.

Rome and Lyric Already Confirmed the Season’s First Showmance

While Dee and Barrett’s relationship continues to develop, Rome Seymour and Lyric Medeiros have already had a kiss on the ‘Big Brother’ live feeds.

Before their romance became official, Rome admitted another houseguest had attempted to flirt with him, but his attention remained focused on Lyric. As the two continued growing closer, they were frequently seen talking privately, sharing a bed and becoming increasingly affectionate. Their relationship culminated in an on-camera kiss that confirmed the season’s first showmance and immediately became one of the biggest moments from the opening week.

The relationship has already become impossible for the rest of the house to ignore. Fellow contestants have noticed how much time Rome and Lyric spend together, and their growing bond could eventually make them an obvious target as alliances continue to take shape. Longtime “Big Brother” viewers know that showmances can provide loyalty and trust, but they also tend to attract attention from other players who view tight duos as dangerous later in the game.

With Rome and Lyric officially becoming the house’s first couple and Dee and Barrett’s connection continuing to