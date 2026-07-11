Big Brother 28 Houseguest BB Time Capsule Voting Details Revealed

Getty Ashley Trail, Taylor Brown, Barrett Pfeiffer, Melody Morris, Yash Patel, Lyric Medeiros, Drew Campbell, Rome Seymour, Mallory Aurichio, Jason De Puy, LaTrice Verrett, Kamu Kirk, Haley Thogmartin, Chuk Anyanwu on ‘Big Brother 28’

Getty Ashley Trail, Taylor Brown, Barrett Pfeiffer, Melody Morris, Yash Patel, Lyric Medeiros, Drew Campbell, Rome Seymour, Mallory Aurichio, Jason De Puy, LaTrice Verrett, Kamu Kirk, Haley Thogmartin, Chuk Anyanwu on ‘Big Brother 28’

Season 28’s theme of “Big Brother” is a time trip. Houseguests will be traveling through time all season, and fans can give their favorite player an advantage…or a disadvantage.

“Big Brother: Unlocked” aired on July 10, and hosts Jerry O’Connell, Taylor Hale, and Derrick Levasseur gave behind-the-scenes interviews with cast members. They also explained the BB Time Capsule twist for the season.

‘Big Brother 28’ Time Capsules Have Punishments and Powers

Play

Fans vote each week for someone to go into the BB Time Capsule. The houseguest with the most votes will have the chance to win a power or suffer a punishment. There are six powers and six punishments available.

Fans must go to cbs.com/bbvote to choose a houseguest. Timing is important because once a houseguest is chosen, they’re ineligible to try again.

The premiere showed Angela Murray from “Big Brother 26” and Rick Devens from “Survivor” joining the cast. July 10’s episode revealed “Survivor” winner Dee Valladares is the third reality TV icon to enter the house.

Who Is the Third Reality TV Icon on ‘Big Brother 28’?

CBS Dee Valladares, winner of “Survivor 45,” is among the first confirmed jury members on “Survivor 50.”

Murray admitted she doesn’t plan to change her strategy. She believes this season will be messy because of that. The realtor got into multiple arguments in her first season and placed sixth.

Devens was in “Survivor 50” and worked closely with Christian Hubicki. They planted a fake idol on the Tribal Council set for when they were in a tough spot. The former weatherman later used it to get through a vote.

Valladares dominated her tribe socially with a strong alliance on season 45. The winner also had a showmance with Austin Li Coon, who sat next to her at the final tribal. She managed to blindside him with some of her moves while speaking to the jury.

The reality TV icons competed for the first Head of Household. The “Big Brother: Unlocked” episode revealed they had to assemble a puzzle, which isn’t that different from the ones on the survival show.

It also showed that everyone wasn’t happy to see Devens. “Nice to meet you, I’m Taylor,” Taylor Brown said to him. He went in the opposite direction to talk to Rome Seymour and Chuk Anyanwu.

“I need a second,” Brown said and walked out of the kitchen. She went to a bed to blow off steam. “I don’t foresee extending myself again, whoever he is, unless that man [tries] to say something to me I have no reason to go say something to him,” the elementary school counselor said in the diary room.

The “Big Brother: Unlocked” episode ended with O’Connell, Hale, and Levasseur predicting what will happen in the season. They put those predictions in a time capsule, and it’ll be uncovered at a later date.

Big Brother Live Feeds are now available on Paramount+, Pluto TV, and the show’s YouTube channel.