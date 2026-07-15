Every ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 4 Episode Title Officially Revealed

Every episode title of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 4 was revealed on Wednesday, July 15.

Each episode title was revealed as part of a poster with members of the cast’s faces on the official Star Trek Instagram page. The reveal has generated a ton of hype with “Star Trek” fans, no matter what time they began watching the franchise.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 4 Episode Titles Revealed

Below are season four’s episode titles alongside their respective release dates:

July 23 (episode 1): “Valles Marineris”

July 30 (episode 2): “The Griffin Incident”

Aug. 6 (episode 3): “Human Best Friend”

Aug. 13 (episode 4): “A Case of Chiaroscuro”

Aug. 20 (episode 5): “Level-Five Transporter Accident”

Aug. 27 (episode 6): “Off-Hour”

Sept. 3 (episode 7): “Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass”

Sept. 10 (episode 8): “Orders of Magnitude”

Sept. 17 (episode 9): “Once La’an a Time”

Sept. 24 (episode 10): “Tomorrow’s Enterprise”

Episode Titles Hint at What’s to Come — Fans Theorize

Fans were quick to begin theorizing what the newest season of “Strange New Worlds” would bring based on the titles of each episode. In particular, they pointed out one distinct reference with the season’s finale episode, “Tomorrow’s Enterprise.”

The title of the season finale mirrors a beloved episode from “Star Trek” past. “Yesterday’s Enterprise” was a season-3 episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in which a temporal rift brings the Enterprise crew face to face with an alternative reality where the Federation and the Klingon Empire are at war. The alternative timeline notably brought back Tasha Yar, portrayed by Denise Crosby in “The Next Generation.”

It’s possible that the “SNW” episode will pay homage to the episode by similarly sending the crew into an alternate timeline, this time sending them hurtling into the future. It’s possible that the crew will come into contact with a future version of the Enterprise crew, which is pure “Star Trek” at its best.

“I’ll take any excuse to see Tasha Yar again,” one fan commented on the franchise’s announcement post.

“Let’s hope we see some tribbles,” another commented.

Skipping Through Time?

Anson Mount, who portrays Captain Christopher Pike, and the showrunners have already teased a puppet episode for the series’ fourth season. It’s possible that the fifth episode, “Level-Five Transporter Accident,” will poke fun at the familiar franchise plot device. The hijinks ensuing with the transporter may also lead into the temporal issues the cast may experience in the season finale, as described above.

Fans are additionally intrigued by episode 7’s title “Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass.” The title appears to refer to the iconic daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” The title also points to some themes concerning time, as the famous catchphrase of the soap opera emphasizes that every second counts and cannot be reversed or reclaimed. Given Captain Pike’s experiences with the past and the future catching up to him, perhaps the overtones of this season will show exactly how time will treat the characters in this upcoming season.