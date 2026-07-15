‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Quietly Files for Divorce & Starts New Chapter – Report

Maggie Grace, who starred as Elizabeth Thatcher in the 2013 Hallmark film “When Calls the Heart” based on the 1983 Janette Oke novel, quietly filed for divorce from her husband Brent Bushnell last year, TMZ says they learned from public court documents. The couple got married in 2017. Bushnell is the founder of Two Bit Circus, an entertainment engineering company.

Getty Maggie Grace in April 2025.

Maggie Grace Divorce Looks Drama-Free

The report says Maggie, who is also known for playing Shannon Rutherford on ABC’s “Lost,” filed the divorce petition in March 2025, calling her marriage “irretrievably broken.” It goes on to say Maggie declared in the documents that she and her ex have maintained separate households since October 2024.

The report also says Maggie’s filings reference “both a premarital agreement and a property settlement and separation agreement signed in March 2025” indicating many of the details have already been worked out.

Neither party is seeking spousal support, and Maggie is seeking to have her original name of asking the court to restore her legal name to Margaret Grace Ives restored. It also says the divorce appears to be uncontested, as Brent has signed the joint divorce petition.

Maggie and Brent share two children, born in 2020 and 2023.

People Reported on the Details of Maggie Grace’s Wedding to Brent Bushnell Back in 2017

On May 29, 2017, People reported they’d confirmed Maggie’s marriage to Brent and shared some of the details from the day.

Maggie Grace Once Shared a Hilarious Story About Liam Neeson Prank Calling Her Boyfriend

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