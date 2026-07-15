Jennifer Aniston Completes Renovations on ‘Lavish’ $15 Million Property Once Owned by Oprah

Jennifer Aniston owns quite a few enviable homes, including one that used to belong to Oprah Winfrey.

Found in Montecito, California, the dwelling was already fabulous when the former “Friends” star first purchased it. Now, it’s even more impressive thanks to the fact that the actress tackled a lengthy renovation of the celeb-worthy property.

The ‘Lavish Mediterranean-Style Farmhouse’ Was Already Lovely

Aniston has owned her Montecito property since September 2022, which is when she “purchased the lavish Mediterranean-style farmhouse” on “the sprawling $15 million estate from fellow Hollywood A-lister Oprah Winfrey,” according to Realtor.com. After snapping up the home in an off-market deal, the actress “quickly got to work on a dramatic renovation…”

The changes made to the property include “a sizable swimming pool” that “was added to the backyard in an area that was previously reserved for manicured lawns,” Realtor.com pointed out in March 2025. “That pool area, which was dug in summer 2024, has now been fully constructed. Large white planting areas have been constructed around it and filled with lush plants.”

“The exterior of the property has also undergone a stark transformation, with the blue windows replaced by sleek, modern designs painted white,” per Realtor.com. “The two balconies on the upper level of the home have also been given an overhaul, with new dark metal railings added to match the new patio doors installed on the ground floor.”

Although the renovations were still ongoing at the time, Realtor.com also mentioned that “outdoor furniture has already been put in place, both in a raised patio area overlooking the pool and on the balconies. Additionally, white curtains can be seen hanging inside one set of patio doors, while a white couch is visible through one of the other ground-level windows.”

The final push appeared to see the workers renovating the home “focusing their efforts on finishing the landscaping and pool area, with a large orange crane seen in the backyard beyond the pool moving around slabs of stone that are being used as steps down from the patio to the main garden,” Realtor.com reported. “The flower beds on that lower garden level have also been dug up to make way for new plants and florals, just in time for the summer season.”

Now, the pool has been finished, the gardens have been planted and the entire space looks like the only thing that’s missing is Aniston herself.

Jennifer’s Home Looks Incredible Following the Upgrade

“Jennifer Aniston has officially turned her Montecito mansion into a home,” according to the Daily Mail. “Once owned by Oprah Winfrey, the palatial Tuscan-style farmhouse property had been undergoing renovations for more than a year.”

In a new photo of the star’s property (above), you can see that “chic outdoor furniture ha[s] replaced the construction equipment that was once scattered across the property and the once-empty pool has been filled to the brim,” the Mail noted.

“The landscaping has also been complete, with green foliage surrounding staircases leading to a lower part of the backyard,” per the Mail. “From the poolside daybeds to the umbrellas, the backyard was the perfect place for an A-lister to relax in peace and quiet.”