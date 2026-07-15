Reese Witherspoon Ditches Colorful Style for a Gothic Corset Mini-Dress at ‘Lucky’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon‘s red carpet fashion has always been colorful, fun, and on the A-line side. However, the Disney’s Wrinkle in Time star just ditched all the color for something dark (and actually, something rather gothic)! For her latest red carpet appearance, the Friends alum, who previously played Rachel Green’s bratty sister Jill, is turning heads in her new fashion era!

Goodbye to Elle Woods pink, and hello to fairytale and gothic sexiness! See the photos and details of Witherspoon’s gothic mini-dress below:

Reese Witherspoon Goes Gothic

Getty US executive producer and actress Reese Witherspoon attends Apple TV Limited Series premiere of “Lucky” at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on July 13, 2026.

In case you missed it, earlier this week, the Pleasantville star arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of the Apple TV limited series premiere of Lucky at the Directors Guild of America. For the red carpet event, we see Witherspoon wowing in a little black dress. But this isn’t any little black dress!

Witherspoon normally wows in colorful looks, but this time, she’s gone romantic gothic with this dress. In the sparkling mini-dress, we see she’s rocking a corset in it and a lace detailing scrap on the bottom. She paired the tulle little black dress with strappy black heels, a delicate silver ring, chunky silver and gold earrings, and a gold bracelet. She also paired the look with her iconic blonde wavy ‘do!

While Witherspoon has rocked black looks before, this one just feels different. The romantic detailing throughout and the flirty vibes of it make it both chic and totally different than her usual style. Plus, the corset makes it extra sultry (and let’s face it, more gothic than her other looks)!

Now, Witherspoon dressed up for the premiere of Lucky. The Apple TV show crime thriller miniseries starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Annette Bening, Alanna Ubach, and Timothy Olyphant. It follows a con artist on the run after a multimillion-dollar heist goes wrong. Witherspoon is the executive producer and her production company Hello Sunshine was behind it all. (It’s also based on Marissa Stapley’s 2021 novel of the same name, which was a Reese’s Book Club pick!)

Reese Witherspoon’s Fashion Inspo

Getty Reese Witherspoon

In a previous interview with ELLE UK, the Legally Blonde star revealed how much she adores fashion with every passing year.

“As I’ve gotten older, I understand it more as an art form,” she said. “It’s really lovely to get to see beautiful clothes, and to get to know people who make beautiful clothes. It really is a form of expression.”

However, she spoke about how there’s too much focus on how everyone views women on the red carpet. “For every woman it’s, ‘What is she wearing?’ And, ‘But did she wear that to the last awards show?’ And, ‘What will she wear to the next awards show?’ And none of it is about her performance or how hard she worked — and those are women who did extraordinary work,” the Oscar-winning actress said. “How hard we are on people who are just doing their best.”