New HGTV Series Takes Fans ‘Inside the Homes of ’90s Celebrities’ While an Expert Helps them Fix an Iffy Issue

HGTV fans have a lot to get excited about today! First, viewers were filled in on details about a new show featuring stars from the ’90s that will see the celebrities going up against each other in a makeover competition.

On top of that, a second series has been announced that will surely be just as much fun and definitely something you won’t want to miss.

‘Totally ’90s House’ Is a Must-Watch for Fans of Home Makeovers

Before we get into the details about the new YouTube show, you need to know about “Totally ’90s House.”

“The network’s newest series, Totally 90s House (premiering Aug. 26), will be hosted by Family Matters star Jaleel White and feature a star-studded cast of ‘90s icons, who all also happen to have a passion for home design,” People reported on Wednesday, July 15.

“Beverly Hills, 90210’s Brian Austin Green, 7th Heaven’s Beverley Mitchell and Full House’s Jodie Sweetin will team up against Clarissa Explains It All’s Melissa Joan Hart, The Cosby Show’s Keshia Knight Pulliam and brothers, Boy Meets World’s Matthew Lawrence and Blossom’s Joey Lawrence as they search for and overhaul the ultimate ‘90s house,” People explains.

“A true blast from the past, the six-episode renovation competition, hosted by actor, producer and game show host Jaleel White (Family Matters), will follow two celeb teams as they scour the country for houses stuck in the 1990s — think honey oak cabinets, sponge-painted walls and mirrored closets — with each team ultimately picking their perfect throwback in need of a major overhaul,” the logline tells potential viewers, via The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

White spoke about the new show, according to THR, saying, “Everybody loves the ‘90s again.”

“The fits are back, the playlists are on repeat, and kids who weren’t even born yet are binge-watching the shows we made famous,” he continued. “But while some things from the ‘90s are timeless… some of y’all never got the memo that the decade ended. We asked America to show us the homes still living in the past, and the response was incredible. Now it’s time for the ultimate throwback transformation. Get ready for the biggest ‘90s house battle ever.”

But wait! There’s even more to get excited about.

See Inside the Homes of Your Favorite ’90s Stars

Canva house

While you go ahead and mark the “Totally ‘90s House” premiere date in you calendar, you’ll also want to make a note about another show that you’ll surely adore just as much.

“Coinciding with the premiere of Totally ‘90s House, HGTV will launch a YouTube companion series called HGTV’s House Call: ‘90s Edition centered around their favorite ‘90s celebrities’ homes,” according to People. “Throughout the six episodes, viewers will get to tour the stars’ abodes, get an inside look at their design styles and see a home expert help them tackle a much-needed house project.”

THR also tells potential viewers, “In tandem with the premiere of the show, the network is also launching HGTV’s House Call: ‘90s Edition (working title), a YouTube companion series that will take viewers inside the homes of ’90s celebrities, revealing their design style, personal stories and everyday spaces. There will be six episodes that are set to premiere in August.“