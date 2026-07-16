Mya, 46, Hasn’t Aged a Day in Low-Cut Figure-Hugging Gold Dress

R&B singer Mya is a timeless beauty in her latest magazine photoshoot.

The “Case of the Ex” hitmaker, who released her self-titled album in 1998, has enjoyed a huge music career, racking up platinum albums and huge collaborations, including the legendary “Lady Marmalade,” with P!nk, Christina Aguilera, and Lil’ Kim, which won a GRAMMY Award for Pop Collaboration With Vocals in 2002.

In May, Mya released her ninth studio album, “Retrospect,” via her own label, Planet 9. Across the board, it celebrates a variety of sonics from the late 1970s and early 1980s funk to hip hop, R&B, and pop, and features collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Too Short, and 21 Savage, to name a few.

Mya Wows in New Magazine Editorial

As Mya continues to promote “Retrospect,” she has appeared in a fashion-driven editorial for VULKAN Magazine.

For the cover, named the Halo Issue, Mya wowed in a low-cut white ensemble. She wore her dark hair in an afro-style and wore large gold earrings.

The 46-year-old rocked a bold red lip and appeared not to have aged a day from her early career.

For another outfit, Mya dazzled in a floor-length, figure-hugging gold gown with a low-cut neckline. The attire was embroidered with gems all over and featured a matching hood.

She sported short acrylic nails painted with white polish, gold rings, and colorful eye shadow.

Elsewhere in the editorial, Mya wore an oversized fluffy jacket with tights and heels, and a matching dungaree dress and hat with a sheer shirt underneath.

Fans Praise ‘Stunning’ Mya

Sharing the shoot with her 2.4 million followers, Mya’s post didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“So stunning! Mya has been one of my favorites since I was a teenager, and she still brings me so much joy,” one user wrote.

“The gold dress is giving Cleopatra just gorgeous. I love this photo shoot it is giving me the black and white vibe but with color,” another person shared.

“Every single look is fire… Face and body tea… Ate DOWN!!” a third remarked.

“WOWOWOW LITERALLY ETHEREAL,” a fourth said.

“Absolutely stunning,” a fifth fan shared.

Mya on a “Lady Marmalade” Reunion

During a conversation with Principle Magazine last year, Mya discussed “Lady Marmalade’s” 25th anniversary and opened up about whether she would like to see a reunion with Lil’ Kim, P!nk, and Christina Aguilera.

“I would love that! The supporters would, too,” she said, adding: “Our schedules are all over the place, but we’d be planning for a miracle. Everything has to align in our worlds, demographically and schedule-wise.”

“Lady Marmalade” was a global success, topping the charts in over 15 countries. However, despite this, it’s commercial victory still came as a surprise for Mya.

“As an artist, I’m not really thinking that way when I’m recording. But it was a hit before it was a hit for us, so it’s sort of cheating if you ask me,” she explained.

“It did very well, and some of us still perform it to this day. But it was a timeless music piece to begin with, so we can’t really take credit for that. At the same time, it was certainly a moment for our era. Girl power! Sending love to Ms. Patti LaBelle!”