Emotional Michelle Branch ‘Completely Overwhelmed’ Following Huge Career News

Singer Michelle Branch has announced a new tour, which is selling out left, right, and center.

The 43-year-old star, who rose to global fame following the release of her 2001 album “The Spirit Room,” enjoyed a successful career in the 2000s after signing to Madonna’s label, Maverick.

Some of Branch’s biggest hits include “All You Wanted,” “Everywhere,” and “Are You Happy Now?” In 2003, she won a GRAMMY Award for her collaboration with Santana, “The Game of Love,” in the category of Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

On Tuesday, July 14, Branch re-released “The Game of Love” with ’90s rock band New Radicals. In addition to the single, she has announced a new EP, “Everywhere and Back Again,” featuring new versions of her famous songs. The record will drop on November 6.

“Getting to hear these songs, many I wrote as a teenager, performed by friends and peers that I so greatly admire has been such a ‘pinch me’ moment as a songwriter. Suddenly these adolescent songs about love lost and found take on an entirely new meaning and weight when sung by artists of all different genres and in a different era,” she explained in a press release.

Branch continued: “Being able to celebrate a 25-year career while firmly believing my best work is still ahead of me is the dream of any artist. And having fans that have grown up beside me who are still listening and still care after all these years is the greatest gift.”

Michelle Branch Announces 2026 North American Tour

Yesterday, Branch announced she will promote her upcoming music with the “Everywhere and Back Again Tour” across North America.

The tour is set to begin on September 27 in Seattle and will continue in cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York, to name a few.

As of this writing, the tour will finish on November 13 in Lexington.

“Everywhere and Back again tour presale begins today at 10AM local time. You can still sign up to gain presale access at the link in bio!” Branch wrote in her caption.

The accompanying tour poster featured Branch wearing a leather jacket with a blue filter, similar to her debut album aesthetic for “The Spirit Room.”

Michelle ‘Overwhelmed’ For Sold-Out Tour

Following the pre-sale, Branch took to her Instagram Story to issue an update on the ticket sales for the tour.

“Completely overwhelmed by all of you basically selling out the entire tour today,” she announced, adding the crying face and heart hands emoji.

Fans Express Their Excitement

Marking her first tour in over four years, fans are buzzing to see Branch.

“Looking forward to finally seeing you live. Can’t wait for Seattle!” one user wrote.

“See you in New Jersey! Wish you made it up to Saratoga but the drive will be worth it!” another person shared.

“LAS VEGAS!!! YES!!! LET’S GO!!!” a third remarked.

“Omgggg, see ya in Chicago, babe!” a fourth said.

“SOOO EXCITED ABOUT THIS! SEE YOU SOON,” a fifth fan added.

Fans Demand World Tour

Currently, Branch is only visiting North America for the tour. However, with a loyal global fanbase, many are demanding dates outside of the US.

“Please come to Canada!” one fan said.

“Need to add a bunch of Canadian dates!!” another echoed.

“Please come to Australia and Asia,” a third expressed.

“Any European dates? Asking for a friend,” a fourth added.