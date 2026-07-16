John Travolta Teases Favorite Scene From His New Film, ‘Propeller One-Way Night Coach’

This year, Hollywood icon John Travolta made his directorial debut with “Propeller One-Way Night Coach.”

The film is adapted from Travolta’s 1997 children’s book by the same name. As an avid aviation enthusiast, the actor wanted to share his passion through excellent storytelling.

Now that the film is officially available to stream, John Travolta is teasing his favorite scene to his fans.

John Travolta’s Favorite Scene Features His Lovely Daughter, Ella Bleu

“Propeller One-Way Night Coach” became a family affair for John Travolta. While he served as the director on the project, he also narrated the film as an adult version of the main character, Jeff.

The film explores 8-year-old Jeff’s adventure on the flight of a lifetime all the way to Hollywood. There, he meets Doris, the flight attendant, played by Ella Bleu Travolta. On Instagram, the director teased that his favorite scene was one where his daughter played a huge role.

“Her hair was done in just the style I liked,” John Travolta narrates over the scene. “Light eyes. I couldn’t stop looking at her.”

“How old are you?” the child actor playing Jeff asks in the scene.

“21,” Doris the flight attendant answers.

“What’s your favorite airplane?” Jeff asks.

“Boeing 707,” Doris replies. When Jeff asks why, she adds that it’s “beautiful and very fast.”

“It’s pretty good. Do you have a boyfriend?” Jeff blurts out.

“I did, but we just broke up,” Doris gives the little boy a sad smile.

“My mother’s an actress, you know,” Jeff continues. As the narrator, John Travolta explains that he uses the line whenever he wants to impress someone.

“We’re going to Hollywood. They called her,” Jeff adds. “She has to do a movie with Paul Newman, I think?”

“Paul Newman, really?” Doris’ eyes widen in surprise.

In the Instagram comments, Ella Bleu left a series of heart emojis. Fans raved over the clip, discussing how delightful it was to see the father-daughter duo work together.

“Wow! She looks so much like her beautiful mother♥️” a fan wrote in the comments.

“Watching your daughter on screen was such a joy—she did a truly fabulous job,” another fan added. “Her talent, confidence, and natural presence really shined through. You must be incredibly proud, not only as a director but as her dad. Wishing you both continued success and many more opportunities to create something beautiful together. Congratulations!”

The Director Flew His Own Plane to the Cannes Film Festival

“Propeller One-Way Night Coach” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Of course, John Travolta and his daughter, Ella Bleu, had to arrive in style. He piloted the plane that carried them across the ocean to France.

At the festival, John Travolta received an Honorary Palme d’Or. He attended wearing a white beret and glasses, paying homage to classic directors.

“The old school directors wore berets and glasses. And I thought, that’s what I’m doing,” he told CNN after the festival. “I’ve been around for over 50 years doing movies, but I can’t tell, when I look back, the difference between the events. And I said, ‘I’m a director this time. You’re an actor, play the part of a director. Look like an old school director.”‘

“Propeller One-Way Night Coach” is now available to stream on Apple TV.