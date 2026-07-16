95-Year-Old William Shatner To Play Metal Festival, Sharing Bill with Iggy Pop and Sex Pistols

At the age of 95, William Shatner continues to be an unstoppable force of nature.

For his next act, the “Star Trek” icon is preparing to go where no nonagenarian has gone before: performing at a heavy metal music festival.

Shatner’s Metal Phase

Shatner has dabbled in music before, most notably with his album “Has Been,” a critically acclaimed 2004 collaboration with Ben Folds.

Now he’s shifting genres to heavy metal, and has signed with Cleopatra Records to record a metal album.

In advance of that release, later this year he’ll be taking to the stage of Riot Fest 2026 in Chicago.

Riot Fest Welcomes Shatner

The music festival will take place in Chicago’s Grant Park from September 18-20.

Shatner will be part of a hard-rocking bill that also includes Iggy Pop, Public Image Ltd., Morrissey, Blink-182, Weezer, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, The Pogues, The Damned, Jawbreaker and more.

Expect A ‘Full-Scale Rock Experience’

According to a press release from Cleopatra Records, fans should expect the unexpected.

“Already renowned for fearlessly exceeding (and even contradicting) his audience’s expectations throughout a career that spans more than six decades, Shatner returns to the stage with a powerful live production that transforms both his past and most recent recordings into a full-scale rock experience,” the release shares.

Shatner will be backed by members of metal band Nuclear Messiah, along with an “an all-star lineup” of musicians, some of whom have played with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol.

“Together, they will deliver a dynamic performance that blends cinematic storytelling and hard-hitting rock with the unmistakable voice of one of popular culture’s most enduring figures,” adds the release.

Shatner Is Preparing for Lift-Off

In a statement, Shatner says he’s planning to deliver a musical experience like no other when he hits the stage at Riot Fest.

“I’ve always believed that music, like space, is about exploration,” he says.

“Riot Fest is exactly the kind of place where anything can happen,” Shatner adds. “We’re bringing volume, intensity, and a few surprises. With this incredible band behind me, I expect nothing less than lift-off. I can’t wait to share this experience with the fans.”

A New Chapter

Per the Cleopatra Records press release, Shatner’s Riot Fest performance will mark “the beginning of the next chapter, not only bringing those recordings to life on one of the world’s premier festival stages, but also foreshadowing Shatner’s next, and most audacious, album yet — a full scale heavy metal monster featuring some of the most spectacular musicians in that field and beyond.”

When the album arrives, Shatner’s legions of fans can expect a project that subverts expectations while remaining uniquely Shatner-esque.

“William Shatner has spent a lifetime redefining expectations,” says Brian Perera, founder of Cleopatra Records. “This isn’t a novelty performance — it’s a real rock show featuring world-class musicians behind one of entertainment’s greatest icons. Riot Fest is the perfect stage for this next chapter, and we’re going to deliver a performance worthy of the festival’s incredible legacy.”