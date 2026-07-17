Holly Robinson Peete Mourns Heartbreaking Loss After Loved One’s Unexpected Passing

Hallmark’s Holly Robinson Peete mourned a dear family friend, actor Hal Williams, who passed away on Wednesday, July 15, at the age of 91.

Peete, whose mom, talent manager Dolores Robinson, was a close friend to Williams for over 50 years, shared an emotional tribute on her Instagram for the “Sanford and Sons” star, where she remembered him for his warmth and humor.

”Soooo heartbroken to wake up and hear of the passing of the wonderful Hal Williams. 💔 For as long as I can remember, Hal has been a steady, comforting presence on our television screens,” Peete wrote. “His warm smile, sharp comedic timing, kind spirit, and gentle energy made him feel like family to so many of us.”

Holly Robinson Peete Hugs Hal Williams One Last Time

As Peete continued to share her grief, she noted how thankful she is to have recently seen Williams and hugged him one last time — not knowing it would be the last.

“I was fortunate to know him beyond the screen for most of my life and I had the chance to see him just a few months ago at my mother’s Palm Springs Walk of Fame ceremony, Thank God I did. I hugged on him so long and hard. 🙏🏽❤️ He and my mom shared a friendship that spanned more than 50 years, and I’m just so grateful for that,” she wrote. “Rest in peace, Hal. What a spectacular and impactful life you made.”

“You were one of the greats…a true television legend, but an even greater human being,” Peete added. “Thank you for the laughter, the grace, and the example you gave all of us. You will be deeply, sorely missed ❤️.”

Remembering Actor Hal Williams

According to TMZ, Williams died at his home in Rancho, Mirage, Calif. His manager, Zna Portlock Houston, told the outlet that the longtime actor passed away from natural causes, noting that Williams had mild health issues.

Williams’ manager shared with TMZ that two days before he passed away, he returned from a “Sanford and Son” reunion, where he spent time with former co-star Howard Platt. Houston mentioned that upon returning, Williams “felt tired.”

Although “Sanford and Son” was arguably Williams’ most memorable role, he played many other parts in film and television for five decades after igniting his profession in the 60s at a community theater in Ohio.

The roles Williams took on in Hollywood were memorable acts that only he could elevate. One of his most famed roles was as Goldie Hawn’s drill sergeant in “Private Benjamin” (1980).

His character was so well received in the box office film that he continued his role for three seasons on the CBS sitcom adaptation from 1981 to 1983, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Williams was also a big hit on the NBC comedy “227,” where he starred as a lovable, supportive family man living in the heart of Washington, D.C. Regina King played his daughter in the series, which continued for five seasons.

More notable roles include “The Waltons,” “The Sinbad Show,” and “Gunsmoke.”