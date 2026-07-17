Watch Jenna Bush Relive Will Ferrell’s Impression of Dad, George W. Bush

Imitation is the highest form of flattery. So they say. When you’re the President of the United States, you can’t escape attention. Especially with “Saturday Night Live” around. So when Will Ferrell stopped by “TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle,” he had to dust off his George W. Bush impression again for his daughter, Jenna Bush.

The cast of “The Hawk” stopped by the show and had a little competition with putting balls. “Putt or Dare.” If Ferrell missed his shot, he was supposed to give three celebrity impressions.

He began with “Ron Burgundy” of “Anchorman.” Always a classic. Then Harry Caray. An impression Ferrell is very well known for.

Then …

Will Ferrell Brings Back George W. Bush

“Here’s the thing about golf,” Ferrell began. Jenna was elated.

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“I was hoping this was coming,” she said with a smile.

” … and we used to talk about this when you were a little girl. You need a lot of ‘strategery’ to hit the ball in the hole.” Everybody couldn’t help but laugh.

OK, so there’s a lot to unpack here

Golf was one of George W. Bush’s vices. As it is for most presidents, he knew how to make a shot and did it at the perfect time.

During one of his golf games, he reacted to some disturbance in the Middle East. He spoke to reporters for about a minute or so, then stopped and thanked them. Followed by: “Now watch this drive.”

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The word ‘strategery’ was used on an episode of “SNL.” It was a sketch about the Presidential Debate between Al Gore and George W. Bush. During the sketch, the moderator asked both candidates to finish off the debate with one word. Bush’s word?

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‘Strategery.’

Now, this wasn’t the first time Jenna had talked about the “Talladega Nights” star. In 2024, she talked about how she would mess with her dad a lot.

“My love language is gently roasting,” Bush said on TODAY. “I do like to harass my dad,” she admitted.

She said she and her sister, Barbara, would show their dad all of the SNL impressions. Not just Ferrell, but Jason Sudeikis and Dana Carvey as well.

“He didn’t care. He thought it was hilarious!”

That’s typically how he reacts to such things.

“The Hawk” — Will Ferrell And a Stellar Cast

Ferrell stars in the Netflix series, “The Hawk,” alongside Molly Shannon, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Jimmy Tatro and Chris Parnell.

Netflix describes it:

“On the back nine of his career, golf legend Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins chases one final major — and drags everyone he loves into the chaos.”

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: (L-R) Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Fortune Feimster and Jimmy Tatro attend The Hawk Premiere at Westwood Regency Village Theater on July 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

And they finished the segment off with a birthday cake for Will Ferrell. In the shape of a cowbell. Because you always need more cowbell.