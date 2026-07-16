Netflix Standup Competition Featuring Unknown Comics Racks Up A Staggering 42M Views

Back in 2021, Netflix entered a big-bucks deal with Kevin Hart‘s Hartbeat Productions.

That deal included movies, celebrity roasts and other content — with the latter category unexpectedly striking gold for the streamer.

‘Funny AF with Kevin Hart’ Debuted in April

Debuting in April, “Funny AF with Kevin Hart” served up a premise that wasn’t exactly unique, a sort of “American Idol” for unknown standup comics, with Hart and an array of veteran standups serving as judges/mentors.

“Netflix and global superstar Kevin Hart are on a mission to crown the next big name in stand-up with a new comedy competition series,” reads the Netflix logline.

“Guided by Kevin Hart and a crew of comedy titans, this unfiltered, uncensored and unapologetic competition will pull back the curtain on the gritty, hilarious and often unpredictable path of a stand-up career.

Viewership Was Through the Roof

Yet in an unexpected twist, viewership for “Funny AF” was surprisingly huge. When the dust settled, the first season generated an eye-popping 41.8 million views.

That figure comes from Netflix’s recently released What We Watched report, charting film and television viewership on the streamer for the period spaning from January to June of 2026.’

A Big Deal

When Netflix’s 2021 deal with Hart was first reported, the precise figure was not mentioned — although it was said to be in the eight-figure range, which would place it at a minimum of $100 million.

Not coincidentally, the deal came after Hart’s 2020 Netflix standup special was that year’s No. 1 comedy special for the streamer.

At the time, Netflix execs were bullish on Hart — an instinct that certainly proved to be on the money when it came to “Funny AF”

A Long and Profitable Relationship

At that time, Hart issued a statement to Deadline indicating he was all-in with Netflix.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself,” Hart said. “I am excited to act in and produce cutting-edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, Swe share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives.”



Added Stuber, had of Netflix’s film division, “Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we’ve been lucky enough to partner with him many times. He’s a hands-on producer and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat. There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films. We’re excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come.”

Hartbeat president Bryan Smiley also chimed in, stating: “I am beyond thrilled about this exciting new chapter in our company’s history. Kevin and I are committed to making ‘best in class’ films with our new partners at Netflix. This groundbreaking deal guarantees HartBeat productions will be viewed by millions of people globally, for many years to come.”