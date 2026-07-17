Richard Gere Returns to Romance in Upcoming Film ‘Asymmetry’

Richard Gere is so back. In his typical form, he stars in an upcoming romance alongside co-star Diana Silvers. He was recently spotted in New York City shooting “Asymmetry.”

The movie is based on the novel and explores a very interesting dynamic in the relationship.

This is how “Deadline” explains it:

“Asymmetry, per the logline, tells the story of a young editorial assistant in New York, Alice (Silvers), who comes upon world-renowned 70-year-old author Ezra (Gere) in Central Park one day. Their one moment of eye contact sparks a connection that leads them both down a life-changing rabbit hole, where they create a private world just for two. Ezra, famous for his audacious work, finds someone with whom he can be openly vulnerable, and Alice finds the courage to explore her own aspirations as a writer. Until it is all put at risk when their secret relationship is exposed.”

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(Warning: SPOILER)

Mixed Reviews on ‘Asymmetry’

The name “Asymmetry” has to do with the imbalance in relationships and how art and life interact. It’s two separate stories that end up being connected in the third section.

It received mixed reviews. President Barack Obama listed it among his best books from 2018, but there are some online forums that left with more questions than answered once they read the final page.

Gere is a notable actor in romance flicks. “Pretty Woman,” “Runaway Bride,” “Autumn in New York,” “Unfaithful,” “Shall We Dance?” “Nights in Rodanthe …” The list goes on and on for some of his projects. A few of them should really come with tissues. They pull at your heartstrings.

Naturally, Gere is asked about “Pretty Woman.” A classic where he plays a rich businessman who comes across a sex worker, played by Julia Roberts, and the two manage to fall in love during one of her arrangements.

Richard Gere Downplays ‘Pretty Woman’

Despite the popularity, he referred to it as “a silly romantic comedy.”

“We were having fun making this little tiny movie,” he told “Vanity Fair” in 2024.” “We didn’t know if anyone would ever see this little tiny movie. No one would ever pay attention to this little tiny movie.”

Getty 379475 01: Julia Roberts (As Maggie Carpenter, Aka, The Runaway Bride) And Richard Gere (As Journalist Ike Graham) In Garry Marshall’s Newest Romantic Comedy, “Runaway Bride.” (Photo By Getty Images)

He got to see Julia Roberts before she was Julia Roberts and said she was glowing and delightful.

The two also starred in the 1999 film, “Runaway Bride.”

Silvers starred in “Ma,” “Book Smart,” and “Lonely Planet.” She’s also a musician.

“But acting doesn’t feel like lying to me,” she told Paper. “It feels like telling the truth for someone else. That’s different from my own truth. And you can ask anyone in my family — I’m a terrible liar. It’s very hard for me. Sometimes it even makes interviews difficult because I want to answer a question, but I don’t know how to not answer it fully.”

There isn’t a set release date for “Asymmetry.”