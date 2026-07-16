Hallmark’s Scott Michael Foster Reveals His Guilty Pleasure, and Fans Are Loving It

Actors, they’re just like us!

Hallmark’s Scott Michael Foster, 41, dished on his guilty pleasure — and it’s all too relatable.

In a video shared on the Hallmark+ Instagram, Foster revealed the one thing he hasn’t been able to stop indulging in, especially when he’s practicing film lines for the upcoming “Paris Is Always a Good Idea.”

“Love coffee,” Foster said of his addiction. “That’s a good thing about shooting here in Europe is I am just addicted to their coffee.”

And what’s better than a hot cup of coffee in the morning? Tending to your cats, of course!

Scott Michael Foster Loves Being a Cat Dad

During the same video, the Hallmark actor talked about his two cats. To his surprise, he easily adjusted to being a cat dad after being a firm dog lover his whole life.

“I’m a cat guy. I used to be a dog guy, and now I’ve got two cats,” he shared. “Who knew that was going to happen? Not me.”

Although he’s from Texas — and a big Cowboys fan — his rancher roots never held him back from delving into the arts and entertainment … clearly.

According to Foster, he used to be in a band for almost 10 years. And not as an ensemble member; he was the whole kit and caboodle of the group.

“I was in a band for a long time, about eight years. I sang and played guitar,” he shared in the short clip. “Seems like a lifetime ago.”

When he’s not busy filming for Hallmark, Foster has a huge family whom he’s able to spend his time with — and we’re willing to bet that his charm has been what’s held his big family together.

“I’m an uncle of six. I have six nieces and nephews, and the oldest is 25,” he shared. “They can rent a car without any limitations, and I think that’s crazy.”

Fans were thrilled to know that the adored Hallmark actor has similar interests to them, with many commenting under the video about what surprised them most.

“So cool and you had me at cat guy!” wrote one fan.

“Team coffee ☕️ ❤️,” added another.

“This was fun! From Texas and love coffee and the cowboys!!” said a third.

Scott Michael Foster Talks About Writing Music

After discussing his former band days, many fans were quick to remember when Foster was the frontman of “Siren’s Eye,” an alternative indie rock band.

Foster previously opened up in an interview with the Television Academy about what led him to center stage despite having minimal experience playing instruments.

“I started it when I was 20 years old and barely knew how to play the guitar,” he said. “I would write the songs and sing. I was fortunate enough to surround myself with very talented musicians, so the band wasn’t relying on my guitar abilities. We’re no longer together now.”

During his interview from 2018, Foster also spoke about how he merged into acting after taking a gamble in music. And luckily for Hallmark fans, his changeover served him best.

“In the beginning, I started doing commercials and was working at a restaurant as a waiter,” he said. “I was turning down auditions to keep my job, until one day, I decided I didn’t come out here to be a waiter.”