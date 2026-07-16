Who Is Giovanni Mazza? 5 Fast Facts About Port Charles’ Resident Musician

Since making his “General Hospital” debut, Giovanni Mazza has quickly become one of Port Charles’ breakout stars. While fans know him as the talented violinist Gio Palmieri, many may not realize the actor shares his character’s love of music in real life. Read on for five fast facts about the rising daytime star.

1. Giovanni Mazza Made His ‘General Hospital’ Debut in 2024

At just 19 years old, Giovanni Mazza made his daytime television debut on “General Hospital” in May 2024 as Gio Palmieri. The aspiring musician was introduced as a young man from Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, who had been raised by one of Lois Cerullo’s cousins in the same neighborhood where Lois and Sonny Corinthos grew up.

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About a year after arriving in Port Charles to reconnect with family following the death of his mother, Gio’s life changed forever. He learned that the woman who raised him was actually his adoptive mother and that his biological parents were Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Dante Falconeri, making him a member of both the Corinthos and Quartermaine families.

2. Giovanni Mazza Began Playing the Violin at 3 Years Old

Mazza’s passion for music started early. He began playing the violin at just 3 years old before expanding his talents into acting at age 7.

His musical abilities quickly caught attention. At just 9 years old, he was discovered through the Chicago Bulls Youth Talent Search in 2015, where he impressed audiences by performing a solo violin medley.

3. Giovanni Mazza’s ‘GH’ Character Shares His Passion for Music

Like his real-life counterpart, Gio Palmieri is a gifted violinist with a deep love of music. The character first arrived in Port Charles to attend Port Charles University while also performing the violin at his “cousin” Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s wedding to Harrison Chase.

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Music has remained a defining part of Gio’s story. During the 2025 Nurses Ball, he took the stage for an emotional violin performance that ended dramatically when he smashed his instrument after learning that Dante Falconeri and Brook Lynn were his biological parents and that he had been lied to for his entire life.

4. Giovanni Mazza Has Performed as a Solo Violinist at Major Venues

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While Gio may be known for smashing a violin on-screen, Mazza is better known for captivating audiences with his musical talent.

Throughout his career, he has performed as a solo violinist at major venues across the United States, including appearances at more than 100 NBA games in arenas such as the Staples Center, United Center, and Madison Square Garden.

5. Giovanni Mazza Earned a Daytime Emmy Award Nomination

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Despite being just 21 years old and only two years into his “General Hospital” career, Mazza has already received industry recognition for his work.

In July 2026, he earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series category. He was nominated alongside co-star Braedyn Bruner, who portrays Emma Drake, Gio’s on-screen love interest.

Whether he’s performing on the violin or bringing Gio Palmieri to life in Port Charles, Giovanni Mazza has quickly established himself as one of “General Hospital’s” brightest young stars. With a Daytime Emmy nomination already under his belt, fans can likely expect to see much more from the talented actor and musician in the years ahead.