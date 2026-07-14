‘General Hospital’ Nominated For 10 Major Daytime Emmys – Details

“General Hospital” had an outstanding year for Emmy nominations in major categories. The popular drama snagged 13 overall Daytime Emmy nominations, with 10 of those nominations in the eight major categories.

Two actors nominated in the Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series category and two actors being nominated in the Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series.

The show just recently aired its’ 16,000 episode, and continues to shine in casting, writing, and overall performances. The “General Hospital” Daytime Emmy nominations are:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

“General Hospital” is a contender for the big prize of Outstanding Daytime Drama series along with:

“Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

“Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

This season’s storylines heavily featuring the WSB and involving some of the younger actors on the series were a hit with critics and with fans.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series

Steve Burton just recently returned to “General Hospital” after taking a few months off to rest and work on other projects. But before his hiatus, his emotional performance was enough to get him a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series. He will be competing with:

Eric Braeden (as Victor Newman), “The Young and the Restless”

Scott Clifton (as Liam Spencer), “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Thorsten Kaye (as Ridge Forrester), “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Christian Jules Le Blanc (as Michael Baldwin), “The Young and the Restless”

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him nominated next year as well, because Jason Morgan’s upcoming storyline dealing with his trauma from being in prison is sure to be very emotional.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series

There are a number of actresses on “General Hospital” that could have been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Series, but Amanda Setton got the nod. Brook Lynn Quartermaine had quite a year, and it’s nice to see Amanda Setton getting recognized for the depth and heart she gave Brook Lynn’s turbulent story arc. She will be competing with:

Linsey Godfrey (as Sarah Horton), “Days of Our Lives”

Camryn Grimes (as Mariah Copeland), “The Young and the Restless”

Beth Maitland (as Traci Abbott), “The Young and the Restless”

Trisha Mann-Grant (as Leslie Thomas), “Beyond the Gates”

Hopefully, this year will be a little calmer for Brook Lynn and Chase, but it’s not starting out that way.

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series

Two of the younger residents of Port Charles were nominated for Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series and it’s very fitting that it’s young supercouple Emma and Gio.

Braedyn Bruner and Giovanni Mazza are fan favorites, and their chemistry is off the charts. They will be competing with:

Al Calderon (as Javier Hernandez), “Days of Our Lives”

Alice Halsey (as Rachel Black), “Days of Our Lives”

Ambyr Michelle (as Eva Thomas), “Beyond the Gates”

Arielle Prepetit (as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne), “Beyond the Gates”

If either Braedyn Bruner or Giovanni Mazza wins, no doubt their on-screen partner will be cheering for them all the way. It’s too bad they can’t both win.

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Eva LaRue left “General Hospital” with the dramatic death of Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, but Natalia’s death was the catalyst for some of the biggest storylines on GH this year.

Cyrus Renault was only on “General Hospital” for a short stint this year, but he had the highest body count the show has seen in a long time. Eva La Rue and Jeff Kober will be competing for the Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series with:

Jasmine Burke (as June Hughes), “Beyond the Gates”

Christopher Sean (as Paul Narita), “Days of Our Lives”

Ray Wise (as Ian Ward), “The Young and the Restless”

Natalia’s heartfelt apology to Marco and her attempts to reconcile with him might give Eva the edge in this category.

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

It’s no surprise that the writers of “General Hospital” were nominated for Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series this year. The drama has been fast and furious this year. The writers will be competing with:

“Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

“Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

“Beyond the Gates” is relatively new to the soap world, but it’s racking up nominations quickly and already had a devoted fan base. “General Hospital” writers have stiff competition this year.

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

There are only three nominees for Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series this year. “General Hospital” directors are up against:

“Days of Our Lives” (Peacock)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

With so many unique locations in the mix this year, it wouldn’t be surprising if “General Hospital” directors win.

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program

The “General Hospital” casting team never misses. It’s no surprise they’re up for an Emmy against:

“Beyond the Gates” (CBS)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

It will be interesting to see how many new faces end up moving into Port Charles this year.

The Daytime Emmy Awards

The 53rd Daytime Emmy Awards will be held in Hollywood on October 30, 2026. No announcements have been made about how to watch the awards and the Red Carpet arrivals, but that information will be available closer to the awards.