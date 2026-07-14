Daytime Emmy Nominations Revealed, ‘Y&R’ Leads the Pack

The soap opera world is all abuzz now that the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominees for the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

As always, the Daytime Emmys recognize the year’s achievement in daytime programming. This includes daytime talk shows and other programming, but the awards are primarily of importance for soap operas, and this year’s roster of nominees is no exception.

A Banner Year for ‘The Young and the Restless’

This has been a big year for veteran CBS soap “The Young and the Restless,” which leads the competition with 18 nominations. Among those are nods for best daytime drama series.

Close behind is new up-and-comer “Beyond the Gates,” which made its debut last year. In a show of strength, “Beyond the Gates racked up 16 nominations.

Following is “General Hospital” with 13 nominations, and “Days of Our Lives” with eight.

The Acting Categories Will Be Competitive

Of course, soap fans will always look to the major acting categories, and this year’s race promises to be a competiive one.

In the category of Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress, the nominations are: Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera in “Days of our Lives;” Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree in “Beyond the Gates;” Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers in “The Young and the Restless;” Heather Tom as Katie Logan in “The Bold and the Beautiful; and Tamara Tunie as Anita Williams Dupree in “Beyond the Gates.”

In the Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor category, this year’s nominees are: Eric Braeden as Victor Newman in “The Young and the Restless;” Steve Burton as Jason Morgan in “General Hospital;” Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer in “The Bold and the Beautiful;” Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester in “The Bold and the Beautiful;” and Christian Jules LeBlanc as Michael Baldwin in “The Young and the Restless.”

Beyond Soaps

Another key category is that of Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

This year’s nominees are: Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro of “The View;” Kelly Clarkson of “The Kelly Clarkson Show;” Tamron Hall of “Tamron Hall;” Jennifer Hudson of “The Jennifer Hudson Show;” and Sherri Shepherd of “Sherri.”

Nominees ‘Define and Elevate Daytime Television’

“We’re proud to honor the extraordinary talent and creative teams whose work continues to define and elevate daytime television. As the Daytime landscape evolves and new forms of storytelling emerge, we remain committed to recognizing the innovation happening across the industry,” said NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp.

“Each year, the Daytime Emmy Awards celebrate the creativity, passion, and dedication that drive this vibrant community of storytellers,” added Rachel Schwartz, head of the Daytime Emmy Awards. “Congratulations to this year’s nominees, whose work continues to entertain, inspire and connect with audiences every day. We look forward to celebrating their remarkable achievements in Hollywood this October.”

When Will the Daytime Emmys Take Place?

This year’s Daytime Emmy ceremony is set for Friday, October 30 at the historic Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California.